Infamous Archive: Chevesich’s Votes Supporting Pinochet in Operation Condor Crimes and the Murders of General Prats and His Wife Sofia

In 2004, justice confronted Augusto Pinochet on two occasions regarding the possibility of being prosecuted. In the first instance, the judge highlighted the dictator's poor health as a justification. In the second, she reiterated her refusal despite statements from Manuel Contreras about DINA's operations: Any mission carried out always came from the President of the Republic," wrote journalist Jorge Escalante in an article published in El Mostrador in June 2013.

On June 24, 2013, renowned journalist Jorge Escalante published an article in El Mostrador titled «Chevesich’s Votes Supporting Pinochet in Operation Condor Crimes and the Murder of Prats.»

This article, still accessible on the national media’s website, has gained renewed attention following the unanimous election of Minister Gloria Ana Chevesich as the new President of the Supreme Court, just a day after far-right candidate José Kast won the presidential election.

Furthermore, when reading the subheading written by «Gato» Escalante for his publication: «In 2004, justice confronted Augusto Pinochet on two occasions regarding the possibility of being prosecuted. In the first instance, the judge highlighted the dictator’s poor health as a justification. In the second, she reiterated her refusal despite statements from Manuel Contreras about DINA’s operations: Any mission carried out always came from the President of the Republic.»

«Years passed, and the documents manually stitched together became dusty. But they remained, ready to revive stories and unveil truths. Judge Gloria Ana Chevesich denied her vote twice to prosecute Augusto Pinochet for the crimes of Operation Condor and the assassination of former Army Commander General Carlos Prats and his wife Sofia Cuthbert,» Escalante remarks.

Read the full report HERE

