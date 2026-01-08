Inflation Hits Record Low in 2025: December CPI Decreases by 0.2%

An encouraging conclusion for consumers: the INE reported a CPI of -0.2% in December, falling within the lower range of projections. This result means the annual inflation for 2025 reached 3.5%, the lowest level since 2020.

Inflation Hits Record Low in 2025: December CPI Decreases by 0.2%
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Inflación cierra 2025 en su menor nivel desde 2020: IPC de diciembre cayó 0,2%

The year ends on a positive note for consumers: the Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a -0.2% change in December, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). With this figure, the inflation for 2025 accumulated 3.5% (with a year-on-year rate of 3.5%), marking its lowest level since 2020 — when the indicator closed at 3.0% — signaling reduced price pressure as the year concluded.

Understanding the Decline in Inflation: December’s Negative CPI Explained

The INE detailed that in December, seven out of 13 divisions of the consumer basket contributed negatively. Significant declines were observed in clothing and footwear (-3.2%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (-0.4%), which are critical items for everyday spending. For clothing, the decrease was linked to drops in products such as men’s trousers and shirts/t-shirts. In food, certain fresh items experienced notable declines, including tomatoes (-12.4%) and seasonal fruits (-5.5%).

There were also significant decreases in services: international air transport fell by 15.9%, while the telecommunications package decreased by 4.8%, both contributing to the overall downward trend.

Understanding Inflation Reduction: Price Increases and What to Watch in January

However, not everything saw a decline. The restaurants and accommodations division rose by 0.6%, driven by increased spending in restaurants, cafes, and similar venues. Additionally, domestic air transport surged by 18.8% during the month, which highlights seasonal price fluctuations.

Nonetheless, December’s data — with a monthly decrease and 2025 closing at 3.5% — presents a positive sign: the decline in inflation is starting to be felt across multiple sectors, particularly in fresh foods, clothing, and certain services. The challenge moving forward is that this relief translates into a lower cost of living for households of varying income levels across the country.

Check the INE Statistical Bulletin on the CPI

Boletin IPC Diciembre 2025 del INE by lahuanche

Relacionados

The Citizen

September Inflation Rises 0.4%; Annual CPI at 4.4% as Food Prices Lead Gains

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Zero Inflation in October: Consumer Price Index Stands at 0.0% Monthly and 3.4% Annually, the Lowest Since 2021

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Central Bank of Chile Reports Faster-Than-Expected Inflation Decline, Targeting 3% by Early 2026

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Milei's Economic Recipe Falters: Inflation Hits 2.5% in November, Food Prices Surge, No Relief in Sight for 2026

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate to 4.5% Amid Rising Copper Prices and Improved Inflation Outlook

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Colombia Ranks Fourth Globally for Macroeconomic Stability, Leading Latin America

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Unemployment Rate Rises to 8.4% in Chile: Job Searches Increase, but Hiring Does Not Keep Pace

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Salaries and Inflation: Evidence Countering an Economic Myth in Chile

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

The Trump-Milei-Kast Pyramid: A Political Economy of Emulation, Power, and Social Cost

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano