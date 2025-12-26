Influencer Jorge Matter Faces Preventive Detention on Charges of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

Original article: Explotación sexual infantil, abuso a menor de 14 y violación: influencer ligado al Partido Nacional Libertario queda en prisión preventiva

Jorge Morales Iter, known as Jorge Matter and affiliated with the Libertarian National Party, has been charged and placed in preventive detention for crimes including child sexual exploitation, sexual abuse of minors under 14, and rape of those over 14 years.

The case also involves crimes related to the storage and distribution of sexual exploitation material, as well as drug trafficking aggravated by the involvement of minors.

Prosecutor Camila Albarracín of Iquique stated that the arrest followed an investigation conducted by OS9 of Carabineros, which was initiated after a report was received from a center where the primary victim was receiving care, leading to the disclosure of the incidents.

«Today, at the request of the Public Ministry, the Guarantee Court has decreed preventive detention for the accused Jorge Morales Iter, also known as Jorge Matter, for the crimes of child sexual exploitation, rape, sexual abuse of minors and adults, and drug trafficking under Article 3 of Law 20,000,» she confirmed.

According to judicial records between 2021 and 2025, Jorge Matter repeatedly contacted the victim, who was just 13 years old when the abuses began.

The prosecution indicated that «the accused knows the victim, contacts her, and begins to make sexual advances, during which he supplies her with drugs in various doses and engages in sexual acts.»

“Additionally, on at least three occasions, the victim became unconscious and unable to resist, during which the accused committed sexual harassment, abuse, and rape,” added the prosecution.

The complaint was filed in May 2025 by a child protection program, leading to a formal investigation that gathered extensive evidence. Following this, searches were conducted at two homes, where utensils with traces of ketamine and bags containing 2.6 grams of the illegal substance known as ‘tussi’ were seized.

Possibility of Additional Victims and Political Links

Prosecutor Albarracín warned that «the existence of more victims cannot be ruled out.»

This information arose «not only from the victim but also from various child welfare organizations, psychologists, social workers, and therapists who provided details about other potential victims,» reported ADN.

The Guarantee Court of Iquique has ruled preventive detention for the individual, considering his freedom a danger to the safety of society and the victims, while establishing a 150-day period to continue the investigation.

Connections to the Libertarian National Party and Support for Kast

The case has taken on a political dimension due to Jorge Matter’s public profile. The influencer, who has over 46,000 followers on Instagram and works as a manager for celebrities, has political ties: he was a candidate for regional councilor (CORE) for Renovación Nacional and subsequently publicly identified himself as a supporter of the Libertarian National Party (PNL) in the Tarapacá Region.

Moreover, in the most recent elections on November 16, he actively collaborated in the campaigns in Tarapacá for newly elected deputy Álvaro Jofré and for the party founder and presidential candidate Johannes Kaiser.

At this time with supporters of @Jou_Kaiser and @AlvaroJofre in a large show of support for our candidates: Presidential 4K and Deputy K68 💪🇨🇱! Together, we strive for the change Chile needs! #4K #K68 #Banderazo #iquique #chile pic.twitter.com/q446XCs7Gs — Jorge Morales Iter (@JMORALESITER) November 1, 2025

58 days of campaigning with my future deputy @AlvaroJofre, the @Partido_NL, and our small but dedicated team that feels like family. Thank you for the people’s support. This Sunday we’re going for gold with @Jou_Kaiser for President. Tarapacá and Chile deserve this win.pic.twitter.com/3DmTZzuuLe — Jorge Morales Iter (@JMORALESITER) November 14, 2025

However, following Kaiser’s defeat in the first round of the presidential election, he openly expressed support for the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast in the runoff.

Political Reactions to the Influencer’s Arrest

The arrest has sparked reactions in the political arena. Deputy Matías Ramírez from the Tarapacá region shared on social media: «Former candidate for CORE from RN, now a member of the Libertarian National Party, part of the trusted team of the Jofré family, and involved in Kast’s campaign in Tarapacá.»

Former candidate for CORE from RN, now a member of the Libertarian National Party, part of the trusted team of the Jofré family, and involved in Kast’s campaign in Tarapacá. Now it’s clear why Deputy Meza spoke about pardoning pedophiles; they have several in their ranks.https://t.co/AqMgER8Wwq — Matias Ramirez Pascal (@matiasramirezpa) December 25, 2025

«Now it’s clear why Deputy Meza was seeking to pardon pedophiles, they have several in their ranks,» he stated, referring to comments by Deputy José Carlos Meza (Republicans), who discussed the possibility of commuting sentences for inmates with terminal illnesses, including child rapists.

In light of Matter’s serious legal situation and the political connections involved, the Libertarian National Party (PNL) issued a public statement to distance itself from Jorge Matter.

«The individual recently mentioned has never been and is not an employee, worker, or advisor of the Libertarian National Party,» stated the text disseminated by Kaiser.

They also indicated that the accused «provided services on a limited, freelance basis, exclusively for distributing flyers during a candidate’s campaign for deputy.»

Furthermore, the political party condemned the alleged crimes against the influencer.

“The Libertarian National Party categorically condemns any crime, particularly those that threaten the integrity of children and adolescents,” they emphasized in their statement, expressing their willingness to cooperate with authorities.

Lastly, the party affirmed its right to pursue legal action over any information that it believes incorrectly links the party to the accused.

Public statement pic.twitter.com/EhWlzJK1ZN — Johannes Kaiser. Deputy for District 10 (@Jou_Kaiser) December 25, 2025

The case arises within a national context where sexual crimes against minors and child exploitation have captured public attention and sparked legislative debate. The Iquique Prosecutor’s Office has assured that it will continue investigating to determine the full extent of the crimes and the possible existence of additional victims.

Jorge Matter will remain in preventive detention as the formal investigation proceeds, which is scheduled to be completed by mid-2026, according to the 150-day timeframe set by the court.