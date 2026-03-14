International Analyst Laura Arroyo: «Kast Went to Kiss Trump’s Ring and Accept His Authority»

Original article: Analista internacional afirma: “Kast fue a besarle el anillo a Donald Trump y aceptar su mandato”

Laura Arroyo: «Kast Went to Kiss Trump’s Ring» and in Chile «the Empire Reigns Today»

The international analyst and political communicator provided a strong analysis on the editorial «El Tablero» by Diario Red, questioning Chilean President José Antonio Kast’s initial political message delivered from Miami rather than from La Moneda, and warning about an emergency government that she labeled a «catch-all term» to justify abuses of rights.

In the editorial broadcasted for Diario Red, Peruvian journalist and international analyst Laura Arroyo Gárate discussed José Antonio Kast’s recent trip to the United States, just days before assuming the presidency of Chile, to attend the «Shield of the Americas» summit called by Donald Trump.

Arroyo began her analysis by providing geopolitical context: «In the Global South, significant geopolitical and ideological disputes are unfolding. Just hours ago, Chile entered into this dispute. The newly sworn-in José Antonio Kast left nothing open to interpretation.»

The political communicator emphasized the significance of the elected president’s message: «Yesterday, José Antonio Kast delivered his first formal message as president in Chile, but the true first message was not the one from the balcony of La Moneda yesterday. His first message was given in Miami on Saturday and was a private message because it carries grave implications. It was a certification of his status as a subject in this new Trumpist world disorder«.

In this context, Arroyo directly criticized the gesture of the Chilean politician: «Kast went to kiss Donald Trump’s ring and accept his command. In Chile, a Chilean does not govern; today the empire rules. And although his face may appear more benign than that of his neighbor Milei, sometimes we must fear more those who seem less monstrous but follow the same script.»

The Peruvian journalist also highlighted the concept of the «emergency government» proposed by Kast. «Be careful! No one can say they weren’t warned. For authoritarian figures with a hard-line approach, like Kast who never denied support for dictators such as Pinochet, ‘emergency’ is a catch-all term that includes any type of affront,» she noted.

Arroyo described the strategy she attributed to the new president: «First, you construct a context that allows you to justify violations of rights and the curtailment of freedoms. For instance, claim that there’s a war, that there’s a very evil adversary threatening security, order, and economic growth. Then you personalize that adversary, give it a name, and if possible, attach a flag.»

The analyst questioned the rhetoric on security and migration and posed a series of questions about the situation in Chile: «Is it safe in a country where the person responsible for blinding Gustavo Gatipka with three pellet shots, Claudio Crespo, is acquitted and nothing happens? Is it safe in a country where, in 2019, there were 23 deaths in 24 days of social unrest? Is it safe in a country where over 100 Mapuche leaders were imprisoned during a progressive government?»

Arroyo also warned about the implications of the announced support for Carabineros: «Is it safe in a country where, as its newly minted president José Antonio Kast stated, the police will have all the support and resources of the state to combat violence? Which violence? Will protesting be considered violence? Will complaining be considered violence? Will militating in a challenging party or anti-imperialist social collectives be regarded as violent?»

The journalist delved deeper into the meaning of the trip to the United States: «Because the truly important question is this: Is it safe in a country where the president gives his first message to Donald Trump, the U.S. president, before addressing his own people at a time when there is U.S. invasion in the region, like what happened in Venezuela, or blockades as with Cuba, or electoral interference in Honduras, or public threats towards Colombia and Mexico? Is it safe in a country governed by someone who is an ambassador of the emperor?»

Arroyo interpreted Kast’s remarks on the state of the country: «José Antonio Kast has clearly stated that he receives a country worse than he thought. What is the president of Chile telling you? That there’s no excuse left, that there’s no time to waste, that the reforms will be fierce. If Milei has a chainsaw, Kast will have a cruel instrument, and he will use it with all the voracity typical of an heir to Chile’s worst traditions, that military dictatorship.»

The analyst drew historical parallels: «Pinochetism doesn’t need to be aesthetically the same to be ideologically identical. Pinochet, like Fujimori in Peru or like Videla in Argentina, did not lead dictatorships solely to destroy our countries and their peoples; they had another mandate. The path was through dictatorship, killing, disappearance, torture, forced sterilizations, but the objective was not simply that. The strategy sought to impose a model that allowed for the governance of large capital and the dominance of the American empire in our territories.»

In this context, she defined Kast as «an updated version of that very imperialism that has now become brutal. His aim isn’t hard-handedness for its own sake; Kast will use it to impose a tightening of the model that Boric did not touch, which is why we’ve come to this point.»

Arroyo linked the elected president’s stance with greater geopolitical interests: «If private capital has it all in this new phase of the empire, of the new world disorder, do they need anything else? It’s not enough to have power and profit; now they need to ensure that no other commercial competitors from the United States enter. China must be kept in check, and regional integration is also a problem. Trump wants subjects, not a cohesive block in the South, and Kast will ensure to do that dirty work. I’m not saying it; he is.»

The communicator concluded her analysis with a critical view of the outgoing government and a call for resistance: «Let’s learn the lessons, if the left isn’t really left, the beasts will consume it. Kast has devoured a left that couldn’t understand this while in power. But let’s also learn from the lessons of the peoples who resist, from Gaza to Minnesota, through Patagonia, Tabalo, or Puno. In Chile, there will be resistance, and the grandes alamedas will be opened again. It’s just a matter of time and struggle. Against Kast, an anti-fascist people. Good luck, Chile. Until tomorrow.»

Watch her editorial in the following video from RED