International Jurists Denounce U.S. Attack on Venezuela Before United Nations Security Council

Original article: Juristas Internacionales condenan el ataque de EE.UU contra Venezuela ante el Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas
International jurists made a presentation to the United Nations Security Council condemning the act of aggression committed by the United States against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
In their presentation, they emphasized their commitment to defending public international law, the sovereign equality of states, the self-determination of peoples, peaceful coexistence, and the principle of non-intervention.
They also condemned the aerial attack carried out on January 3 by the U.S. against Caracas and other areas of Venezuela, stating that this action constitutes an unlawful use of force and an act of aggression, violating Article 2.4 of the United Nations Charter and jeopardizing national peace and security.
Following this line, they indicated that the prohibition of the use of force is an imperative norm of international law, declaring that the International Court of Justice has affirmed that “the principles concerning the use of force contained in the Charter reflect customary international law” (ICJ, Nicaragua v. United States, 1986).
Furthermore, they noted that the bombing qualifies as an act of aggression under the Resolution 3314 of the General Assembly and Article 8 bis of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
They also highlighted that the pronouncement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the kidnapping and unlawful deprivation of liberty of Maduro and his wife, through an illegal operation that resulted in the death of civilians and military personnel, constitutes an unprecedented legal gravity.
“Such acts represent a blatant violation of international law, an affront to popular sovereignty, and a disruption of the constitutional order in Venezuela, which can be classified as international crimes,” states the presentation.
Moreover, they articulated that Trump has explicitly indicated that his goal is the appropriation and control of Venezuela’s sovereign natural resources, confirming the illicit purpose behind the aggression.
On another note, they expressed support for the request made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to convene the Security Council and called for immediate measures to end the aggression, restore international legality, and prevent new attacks.
Lastly, they demanded the immediate restoration and protection of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, an immediate cessation of all armed attacks, full reparation for damages caused, and the adoption of effective measures by the Security Council to preserve international peace and security.
Below you can see the list of signing jurists (in chronological order of adherence):
Eugenio Raul Zaffaroni, former judge of the Inter-American Court of Justice
Baltazar Garzón, former judge of the Spanish National Court, President of FIBGAR
Juárez Tavares, Professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro
Claudia Viviana Rocca, President of the American Association of Jurists
Gerardo Pisarello, Member of Congress in Spain, University of
Barcelona
Carlos Margotta, President of the Association of Jurists for Democracy (Chile)
Roberto Pompa, President of the Latin American Association of Labor Judges
Matías Bailone, professor at UBA, member of the AAJ – Argentina
Virgilio Hernandez, Vice President of the Andean Parliament – Peru.
Emilio Camacho, constitutional attorney. Paraguay
Vanessa Ramos, Secretary General of the American Association of Jurists
Galo Chiriboga Zambrano (former Attorney General of Ecuador. AAJ Ecuador)
Antonio Raudillo Martin Sánchez, Honorary Member of the National Union of Jurists of
Cuba and Honorary President of the Cuban Society of Labor Law and Social Security; Vice President of the Continental American Association of Jurists).
Claudio Nash (Chile)
Larissa Ramina (Brazil)
Gisela Gimenez, Vice President of the Venezuelan Association of Jurists
Nidia Diaz, former parliamentarian of PARLACEN, member of the Consultative Council of the AAJ, and of the AAJ El Salvador.
Macarena Goncalves, REDH Uruguay
Ismael Blanco Martino, Secretary RRII. Espacio 99.000. Frente Amplio de Uruguay
Kevin Miguel Rivera-Medina, Spokesperson for the Pro-Human Rights Committee of Puerto Rico
Eduardo Barcesat, Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Buenos Aires.
Matías Cremonte – President of the Latin American Association of Labor Lawyers
Freider Santana Lescaille Vice President of the Cuban Society of International Law
First Vice-Rector of the University of Oriente. Cuba
Daniel Jorajuria Kahrs, Legal Director of the CTA Autonomous of Argentina
Juntar Maria Madalena Santos president of the Portuguese Association of Democratic Jurists
Portugal
Hugo Gutiérrez Gálvez, Former Deputy of the Republic of Chile
Sacha Llorenti – former UN Security Council Representative of the
Republic of Bolivia
Alexandre Guedes- Coordinator of the International Relations Secretariat and the National Executive of the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy – ABJD.
Hugo Cavalcanti Melo Filho, Associate Professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco – Vice President of the Latin American Association of Labor Judges. Brazil
Martomio Mont’Alverne Barreto Lima. Full Professor at the University of Fortaleza.
Brazil
Luís Corceiro, lawyer and member of the Peace Court Council, Portugal
Ana María Figueroa, Professor at the National University of Rosario. Judge of the Federal Criminal Chamber (MC). Member of the AAJ Argentina
Marcelo Uchoa, Professor of Public International Law. Doctor in Constitutional Law with postdoctoral studies in Human Rights. Member of the ABJD.
Carlos Alberto Cruz, Professor of Criminal Law U.B.A. former Director of UIF Argentina.
Eli Gomez Alcorta (Argentina)
Lina Mejia (Colombia)
Silvina Romano (Argentina)
Melany Méndez, FRENADESO lawyer
Marco González Pizarro – Chile
Maria Fernanda Pereyra, National Representative of Corriente Nuestra Patria
Silvana Capece, American Association of Jurists Branch Argentina
Jose Legarreta, American Association of Jurists. Branch Argentina
Alejandro Rusconi, American Association of Jurists. Branch Argentina
Manuel Maroto Calatayud, Professor of Criminal Law, Complutense University of Madrid, Spain
Inocêncio Uchôa, Lawyer. Retired Labor Judge. Member of the Association of Judges for Democracy and the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy.
Paola Gallo, co-president, MOPASSOL
Sandra Esteves – Lawyer – MDM Democratic Movement of Women
Mario Elffman lecturer, U.B.A.
Cristina Caamaño, lawyer and professor -Popular University Madres de Plaza de Mayo (rector) Justicia Legitima (vocal) and AAJ
Andrea Vlahusic, Secretary General. AAJ ARGENTINA
Pedro Prola, jurist
Gabriel Anitua, Research Professor of Conicet and UnPaz.
Mercedes Romero, RedH-Librators Anti-Fascists. Uruguay
Guillermo Jorge Terzibachian, University professor- Argentina
Mariana Laura Amartino, Vice President of the Association of Labor Lawyers
Cynthia Benzion, Association of Labor Lawyers
Antonio J. Barrera Nicholson, university professor -CADH- Coordinadora Argentina por los Derechos Humanos – Head of the legal studio DAG lawyers
Alejandra Gils Carbó, former Attorney General of the Nation of Argentina
Claudio Cholakian, lawyer. Argentina
María Susana Irigoin, Labor Judge, Judicial Power of the Province of Buenos Aires
Moisés Lagos, Party for Liberty and Refoundation (LIBRE) HONDURAS
María Fernanda Domínguez, lawyer
Cristina Livitsanos, Secretary of Finance of the Argentine Association of Jurists
Yanitza Zaldivar Rodriguez Member of the Cuban Society of International Law, professor of Public International Law, University of Holguín, Cuba.
David Palis, Advisory Member. A.A.J
María Cristina Hammermuller, American Association of Jurists. Argentina
Alejandra Chong, Broad Front for Democracy
Oscar Canjura, American Association of Jurists – El Salvador
Camila Ramírez Rebolledo
Javier Pineda Olcay, Director of El Ciudadano
Anjuli Tostes, founding member of the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy and the Association of Jurists for Democracy of Chile
Puerto Rican Institute of International Relations
Sergio Dario di Gioia, adjunct professor of State Theory UBA. Argentina
Jaime Zuñiga Gautier, Lawyer
Bernardo José Toro Vera, Chilean lawyer, legislative advisor. Lawyer
María Inés Pilatti Vergara, Justicialist Party
German Rodríguez Tamayo, Lawyer.
Omar Falco, President of the CTE
Camilo Piedrahita Muñoz, Member, National Coalition for the Homeland, Ecuador. Andrea Reile lawyer. Argentine League for Human Rights
Paulo König, labor judge Province of Chubut – Teacher at the National University of Patagonia
Graciela Stutman – member of the American Association of Jurists branch Argentina- Justice Administration Commission Instituto Patria
Eliana Bagnera, legal advisor ATE/CTA T RRII
Daniel Urrutia Laubreaux, jurist
David Osorio Barrios, Academic Lawyer Inter-American Institute of Human Rights
Pablo Uncos,
Carlos Lopez De Belva, AABA
Jorge Luis Miquelarena
Laura Tissembaum, Argentina
Cristián Hidalgo Morales, Coordinator, Democratic Lawyers Movement
Lucio Gómez
Matías Galante, member of COOPLATAM, member of CICRAL, secretary of minutes and affiliations of UTHGRA
María Cecilia Leal Tomsi, Espacio 99.000 FRENTE AMPLIO
Claudia Cereceda
Paulo Andrés Saldívar Aguilera, Lawyer, independent professional practice (Chile)
Rodolfo Zunino
Liliana H. BELI, lawyer
Rubén Pereyra, Former Deputy Attorney General CABA
Marcela Barrenti, La Capitana
Gustavo Rossi, AATECBA
Nicolás Mallea
Lucia Maria Aseff. Retired magistrate Argentina
Sebastián Obregón
Luis Cuello Peña y Lillo, Deputy of Chile
Luciana Bauer, Jusclima
Mariana Portapila, Member of the Argentine Association of Jurists.
Evelyn Rodríguez Rossi
Diego Duquelsky, professor UBA UNDAV UNPAZ UNICEN
María Julia Pérez Tort, associated AAJ- Argentina
Verónica Heredia, Association of lawyers from Buenos Aires -Argentina
Sandra Esteves, MDM Democratic Movement of Women – Portugal
Susana Gandara
Adolfo Matarrese UFSM
Aldo Pedro Casella, Research Teacher
Marta Monclus Maso, Professor UNPAZ
Eduardo Tissera, activist of the Popular Assembly Plaza Dorrego de San Telmo. CABA, Argentina
María Rosa Izquierdo, human rights lawyer
Vilma Sanz, Lecturer Faculty of Journalism and Social Communication UNLP
Alicia Messuti, Lawyer. AAJ.
Álvaro Ruiz, member of the Coordinating Table of the Forum of Lawyers of Trade Union Organizations
Aníbal Feliciano Rivera
María Isabel Gómez Sacalxot, Maya K’iche lawyer from the Council of the Maya People of Guatemala.
María Angélica Hidalgo, Chilean Commission on Human Rights CCHDH
Casa Patria Chaco
Lorena Madrid, Association of Jurists for Democracy
Kimberly Johana Andino Paz, Party for Liberty and Refoundation º
Jaime Nuguer, Lawyer. Argentina
Horacio Acebedo. Board of Directors of the Association of Lawyers of Buenos Aires
Nélida e. Soto- Council for Human Rights and ecology of proy. Cult. corn- sovereign homeland
Carlos Alvarez.
Hector Jorge Rodríguez
Juan José Colella, Collegiate College of the City of Buenos Aires
Mara Puntano, Lawyer – Network of Socio-Environmental Struggles of Salta
Juan Cruz Stola, Lawyer
Fernando Zegers Ramírez, president CCHDH
Eduardo López, New Salta Party
María José Bueno, lawyer, registration College of Lawyers of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.
Ana Ambrogi
Galeano Julio César
Rodrigo Solá, Master’s in Human Rights UNSA
Liliana Dora Ferro, Retired.
Ricardo Víctor CHELI, Lawyer – SOBERANXS
Elena Mónica Rodriguez, member of Women for Solidarity and Pampeano Forum for the Right to Abortion
Justo Siré Salim, lawyer
Andrea Urretavizcaya, UBA Faculty of Law and Social Sciences
Kevin Axel Costa, Union Secretary FEDUBA – Member of the Front of Popular Lawyers