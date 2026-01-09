International Jurists Denounce U.S. Attack on Venezuela Before United Nations Security Council

Original article: Juristas Internacionales condenan el ataque de EE.UU contra Venezuela ante el Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas

International jurists made a presentation to the United Nations Security Council condemning the act of aggression committed by the United States against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In their presentation, they emphasized their commitment to defending public international law, the sovereign equality of states, the self-determination of peoples, peaceful coexistence, and the principle of non-intervention.

They also condemned the aerial attack carried out on January 3 by the U.S. against Caracas and other areas of Venezuela, stating that this action constitutes an unlawful use of force and an act of aggression, violating Article 2.4 of the United Nations Charter and jeopardizing national peace and security.

Following this line, they indicated that the prohibition of the use of force is an imperative norm of international law, declaring that the International Court of Justice has affirmed that “the principles concerning the use of force contained in the Charter reflect customary international law” (ICJ, Nicaragua v. United States, 1986).

Furthermore, they noted that the bombing qualifies as an act of aggression under the Resolution 3314 of the General Assembly and Article 8 bis of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

They also highlighted that the pronouncement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the kidnapping and unlawful deprivation of liberty of Maduro and his wife, through an illegal operation that resulted in the death of civilians and military personnel, constitutes an unprecedented legal gravity.

“Such acts represent a blatant violation of international law, an affront to popular sovereignty, and a disruption of the constitutional order in Venezuela, which can be classified as international crimes,” states the presentation.

Moreover, they articulated that Trump has explicitly indicated that his goal is the appropriation and control of Venezuela’s sovereign natural resources, confirming the illicit purpose behind the aggression.

On another note, they expressed support for the request made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to convene the Security Council and called for immediate measures to end the aggression, restore international legality, and prevent new attacks.

Lastly, they demanded the immediate restoration and protection of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, an immediate cessation of all armed attacks, full reparation for damages caused, and the adoption of effective measures by the Security Council to preserve international peace and security.

Below you can see the list of signing jurists (in chronological order of adherence):

Eugenio Raul Zaffaroni, former judge of the Inter-American Court of Justice

Baltazar Garzón, former judge of the Spanish National Court, President of FIBGAR

Juárez Tavares, Professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro

Claudia Viviana Rocca, President of the American Association of Jurists

Gerardo Pisarello, Member of Congress in Spain, University of

Barcelona

Carlos Margotta, President of the Association of Jurists for Democracy (Chile)

Roberto Pompa, President of the Latin American Association of Labor Judges

Matías Bailone, professor at UBA, member of the AAJ – Argentina

Virgilio Hernandez, Vice President of the Andean Parliament – Peru.

Emilio Camacho, constitutional attorney. Paraguay

Vanessa Ramos, Secretary General of the American Association of Jurists

Fabio Marcelli, Co-President CRED. AIJD

Galo Chiriboga Zambrano (former Attorney General of Ecuador. AAJ Ecuador)

Antonio Raudillo Martin Sánchez, Honorary Member of the National Union of Jurists of

Cuba and Honorary President of the Cuban Society of Labor Law and Social Security; Vice President of the Continental American Association of Jurists).

Claudio Nash (Chile)

Larissa Ramina (Brazil)

Gisela Gimenez, Vice President of the Venezuelan Association of Jurists

Nidia Diaz, former parliamentarian of PARLACEN, member of the Consultative Council of the AAJ, and of the AAJ El Salvador.

Macarena Goncalves, REDH Uruguay

Ismael Blanco Martino, Secretary RRII. Espacio 99.000. Frente Amplio de Uruguay

Kevin Miguel Rivera-Medina, Spokesperson for the Pro-Human Rights Committee of Puerto Rico

Fabio Marcelli, Co-President CRED

Eduardo Barcesat, Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Buenos Aires.

Matías Cremonte – President of the Latin American Association of Labor Lawyers

Freider Santana Lescaille Vice President of the Cuban Society of International Law

First Vice-Rector of the University of Oriente. Cuba

Daniel Jorajuria Kahrs, Legal Director of the CTA Autonomous of Argentina

Juntar Maria Madalena Santos president of the Portuguese Association of Democratic Jurists

Portugal

Hugo Gutiérrez Gálvez, Former Deputy of the Republic of Chile

Sacha Llorenti – former UN Security Council Representative of the

Republic of Bolivia

Alexandre Guedes- Coordinator of the International Relations Secretariat and the National Executive of the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy – ABJD.

Hugo Cavalcanti Melo Filho, Associate Professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco – Vice President of the Latin American Association of Labor Judges. Brazil

Martomio Mont’Alverne Barreto Lima. Full Professor at the University of Fortaleza.

Brazil

Luís Corceiro, lawyer and member of the Peace Court Council, Portugal

Ana María Figueroa, Professor at the National University of Rosario. Judge of the Federal Criminal Chamber (MC). Member of the AAJ Argentina

Marcelo Uchoa, Professor of Public International Law. Doctor in Constitutional Law with postdoctoral studies in Human Rights. Member of the ABJD.

Carlos Alberto Cruz, Professor of Criminal Law U.B.A. former Director of UIF Argentina.

Claudio Nash (Chile)

Larissa Ramina (Brazil)

Eli Gomez Alcorta (Argentina)

Lina Mejia (Colombia)

Silvina Romano (Argentina)

Melany Méndez, FRENADESO lawyer

Marco González Pizarro – Chile

Maria Fernanda Pereyra, National Representative of Corriente Nuestra Patria

Silvana Capece, American Association of Jurists Branch Argentina

Jose Legarreta, American Association of Jurists. Branch Argentina

Alejandro Rusconi, American Association of Jurists. Branch Argentina

Manuel Maroto Calatayud, Professor of Criminal Law, Complutense University of Madrid, Spain

Inocêncio Uchôa, Lawyer. Retired Labor Judge. Member of the Association of Judges for Democracy and the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy.

Paola Gallo, co-president, MOPASSOL

Sandra Esteves – Lawyer – MDM Democratic Movement of Women

Mario Elffman lecturer, U.B.A.

Cristina Caamaño, lawyer and professor -Popular University Madres de Plaza de Mayo (rector) Justicia Legitima (vocal) and AAJ

Andrea Vlahusic, Secretary General. AAJ ARGENTINA

Pedro Prola, jurist

Gabriel Anitua, Research Professor of Conicet and UnPaz.

Mercedes Romero, RedH-Librators Anti-Fascists. Uruguay

Guillermo Jorge Terzibachian, University professor- Argentina

Mariana Laura Amartino, Vice President of the Association of Labor Lawyers

Cynthia Benzion, Association of Labor Lawyers

Antonio J. Barrera Nicholson, university professor -CADH- Coordinadora Argentina por los Derechos Humanos – Head of the legal studio DAG lawyers

Alejandra Gils Carbó, former Attorney General of the Nation of Argentina

Claudio Cholakian, lawyer. Argentina

María Susana Irigoin, Labor Judge, Judicial Power of the Province of Buenos Aires

Moisés Lagos, Party for Liberty and Refoundation (LIBRE) HONDURAS

María Fernanda Domínguez, lawyer

Cristina Livitsanos, Secretary of Finance of the Argentine Association of Jurists

Yanitza Zaldivar Rodriguez Member of the Cuban Society of International Law, professor of Public International Law, University of Holguín, Cuba.

David Palis, Advisory Member. A.A.J

María Cristina Hammermuller, American Association of Jurists. Argentina

Alejandra Chong, Broad Front for Democracy

Oscar Canjura, American Association of Jurists – El Salvador

Camila Ramírez Rebolledo

Javier Pineda Olcay, Director of El Ciudadano

Anjuli Tostes, founding member of the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy and the Association of Jurists for Democracy of Chile

Puerto Rican Institute of International Relations

Sergio Dario di Gioia, adjunct professor of State Theory UBA. Argentina

Jaime Zuñiga Gautier, Lawyer

Bernardo José Toro Vera, Chilean lawyer, legislative advisor. Lawyer

María Inés Pilatti Vergara, Justicialist Party

German Rodríguez Tamayo, Lawyer.

Omar Falco, President of the CTE

Camilo Piedrahita Muñoz, Member, National Coalition for the Homeland, Ecuador. Andrea Reile lawyer. Argentine League for Human Rights

Paulo König, labor judge Province of Chubut – Teacher at the National University of Patagonia

Graciela Stutman – member of the American Association of Jurists branch Argentina- Justice Administration Commission Instituto Patria

Eliana Bagnera, legal advisor ATE/CTA T RRII

Daniel Urrutia Laubreaux, jurist

David Osorio Barrios, Academic Lawyer Inter-American Institute of Human Rights

Pablo Uncos,

Carlos Lopez De Belva, AABA

Jorge Luis Miquelarena

Laura Tissembaum, Argentina

Cristián Hidalgo Morales, Coordinator, Democratic Lawyers Movement

Lucio Gómez

Matías Galante, member of COOPLATAM, member of CICRAL, secretary of minutes and affiliations of UTHGRA

María Cecilia Leal Tomsi, Espacio 99.000 FRENTE AMPLIO

Claudia Cereceda

Paulo Andrés Saldívar Aguilera, Lawyer, independent professional practice (Chile)

Rodolfo Zunino

Liliana H. BELI, lawyer

Rubén Pereyra, Former Deputy Attorney General CABA

Marcela Barrenti, La Capitana

Gustavo Rossi, AATECBA

Nicolás Mallea

Lucia Maria Aseff. Retired magistrate Argentina

Sebastián Obregón

Luis Cuello Peña y Lillo, Deputy of Chile

Luciana Bauer, Jusclima

Mariana Portapila, Member of the Argentine Association of Jurists.

Evelyn Rodríguez Rossi

Diego Duquelsky, professor UBA UNDAV UNPAZ UNICEN

María Julia Pérez Tort, associated AAJ- Argentina

Verónica Heredia, Association of lawyers from Buenos Aires -Argentina

Sandra Esteves, MDM Democratic Movement of Women – Portugal

Susana Gandara

Adolfo Matarrese UFSM

Aldo Pedro Casella, Research Teacher

Marta Monclus Maso, Professor UNPAZ

Eduardo Tissera, activist of the Popular Assembly Plaza Dorrego de San Telmo. CABA, Argentina

María Rosa Izquierdo, human rights lawyer

Vilma Sanz, Lecturer Faculty of Journalism and Social Communication UNLP

Alicia Messuti, Lawyer. AAJ.

Álvaro Ruiz, member of the Coordinating Table of the Forum of Lawyers of Trade Union Organizations

Aníbal Feliciano Rivera

María Isabel Gómez Sacalxot, Maya K’iche lawyer from the Council of the Maya People of Guatemala.

María Angélica Hidalgo, Chilean Commission on Human Rights CCHDH

Casa Patria Chaco

Lorena Madrid, Association of Jurists for Democracy

Kimberly Johana Andino Paz, Party for Liberty and Refoundation º

Jaime Nuguer, Lawyer. Argentina

Horacio Acebedo. Board of Directors of the Association of Lawyers of Buenos Aires

Nélida e. Soto- Council for Human Rights and ecology of proy. Cult. corn- sovereign homeland

Carlos Alvarez.

Hector Jorge Rodríguez

Juan José Colella, Collegiate College of the City of Buenos Aires

Mara Puntano, Lawyer – Network of Socio-Environmental Struggles of Salta

Juan Cruz Stola, Lawyer

Fernando Zegers Ramírez, president CCHDH

Eduardo López, New Salta Party

María José Bueno, lawyer, registration College of Lawyers of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.

Ana Ambrogi

Galeano Julio César

Rodrigo Solá, Master’s in Human Rights UNSA

Liliana Dora Ferro, Retired.

Ricardo Víctor CHELI, Lawyer – SOBERANXS

Elena Mónica Rodriguez, member of Women for Solidarity and Pampeano Forum for the Right to Abortion

Justo Siré Salim, lawyer

Andrea Urretavizcaya, UBA Faculty of Law and Social Sciences

Kevin Axel Costa, Union Secretary FEDUBA – Member of the Front of Popular Lawyers