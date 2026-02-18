International Mother Language Week: Events Revive Indigenous Mapuche Heritage and Language

Original article: Semana de la Lengua Materna: Actividades reactivan la memoria viva del territorio mapuche y la revitalización del idioma

In various regions of Wallmapu, including the communes of Saavedra, Temuco, and San Juan de la Costa, a diverse cultural agenda will unfold in celebration of International Mother Language Day.

This series of events includes family-oriented gatherings, festivals, and discussions aimed at revitalizing the native language while strengthening community identity, territory, and linguistic transmission.

First, in the Lafkenmapu region of Saavedra, the cultural program organized by the Linguistic Revitalization Program of the Intercultural Department aims to strengthen mapuzugun as a living language, promoting its artistic and educational transmission in various settings.

On February 18, starting at 11:00 AM in Plaza Arturo Prat in Saavedra, the event «Wiñoletuay Ül Tañi Kewün: Song, Word and Community Gathering» will take place. This free event is open to the public.

Participants will include Colelo – Identidad Mapuche, Ramón Cayumil (Epewtufe), Sofía Painequeo (Ülkantufe), and Muñeca e Lana (Puppetry). Additionally, there will be an open mic, exhibitions, and artisan sales. The event is promoted as «a space to reconnect with song, word, and the living memory of the territory.»

Wenuntutuyin Kuifike Awvkantu: Games for Language Revitalization

Then, on Thursday, February 19, at 12:00 PM at Playa Los Pinos, «Wenuntutuyin Kuifike Awvkantu» will be held, a formative instance focused on children that promotes «the revitalization of Mapuzugun through games.»

This event aims to enhance learning and use of the language through playful dynamics, encouraging early transmission in educational and community contexts.

Nütxam Kawün: Language Immersion and Academic Reflection

On February 20, at 10:30 AM in the Municipal Library Augusto Winter, the «Nütxam Kawün: Immersing in the Word» event will occur, focused on «Language immersion as an effective pathway for revitalizing mapuzugun.»

Scheduled speakers include Elisa Loncón, an educator with a Master’s degree in Humanities, a Doctorate in Literature, and a Ph.D. in Humanities; educator Antonio Chiwuai Cura; and social worker and traditional educator Lucrecia Córdoba.

This meeting is defined as «a space for reflection and dialogue» to consider language as a living experience, cultural transmission, and a future horizon.

2nd Mother Language Expo in Isla Huapi

On Saturday, February 21, from 10:00 AM in the Isla Huapi sector, Lof Mayay (Antonio Llanquín Community), the 2nd Mother Language Expo will take place.

This event includes discussions (Ñuxamkan), Ülkantun, Ayekan, Palikantun, traditional gastronomy (Iyael), ceramics (Wizün), basketry (Willa), and children’s activities (Pichikeche Ayekan), aiming to «appreciate and strengthen mapuzugun, our roots, and the identity of the territory.»

Fair and Festival for Mapuzugún in Temuco

On the same day, February 21, in the commune of Temuco, the Juan Currin Community (Luis Durand corner El Bosque) will host the «Fair and Festival for Mapuzugún and Mapuche Resistance,» organized by TXAWÜN – Temuko Communities, from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Under the motto «Because language is territory. Because speaking mapuzugun is resistance,» artists like Colelo Identidad Mapuche, Nawelwenu, and Janoweichafe will perform, alongside traditional gastronomy, crafts, and local production, defending the communities against urban expansion and territorial dispossession.

Commemoration and Digital Call from the Williche Territory

Finally, in San Juan de la Costa, the Rural School Pucatrihue will host various workshops on the Mapuche language, clay, weaving, palitun, nutxam, and ulkantun on February 21 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, organized by the Intercultural Education Network Srayutupe Kimun and the local municipality.

Video Greetings

Alongside this rich cultural program, the portal Fütawillimapu —active since 2008 in the reconstruction and dissemination of tse süngun williche— invited the community to send in videos with greetings (chalin) or reflections (srakisuam) in this regional variation until February 20 at 8:00 PM.

A compilation of the submitted material will be shared on February 21 starting at 10:00 AM, reinforcing the message: «¡Newentulepe tain tse süngun!»

Videos should not exceed one minute and thirty seconds in length. Submissions can be made via WhatsApp at +56 9 4554 7956 or to the Facebook (Fütawillimapu) or Instagram (@futawillimapu) accounts, indicating full name and location.

El Ciudadano