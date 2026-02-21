Interview with Harold Mayne-Nicholls: «Without Political Structure, Great Ideas Don’t Translate to Votes»

Original article: Entrevista a Harold Mayne-Nicholls: “Si no tienes una estructura política detrás, por muy buenas ideas que tengas, eso no se transforma en voto”

Harold Mayne-Nicholls in ElPeriodista.cl: «Without Political Structure, Great Ideas Don’t Translate to Votes»

Former presidential candidate Harold Mayne-Nicholls engaged in a deep and self-critical analysis of his recent political journey during an interview with the program ElPeriodista.CL on La Clave. In the conversation, the ex-sports leader discussed the challenges of running without the support of a traditional political machine, revealed his complicated financial situation post-election, and raised alarms about social issues like gambling addiction among youth.

Mayne-Nicholls was clear in his assessment regarding the obstacles faced by independent candidates, asserting that goodwill is not enough to compete on equal footing. «Without a political structure behind you, no matter how good your ideas are or how much affection people have for you, that doesn’t translate into votes,» he stated in ElPeriodista.CL, illustrating the harsh reality of competing against traditional party apparatuses.

In the interview, the former candidate also disclosed the financial ramifications of his political venture, explaining that a lower-than-expected electoral outcome left him with a debt of around 300 million pesos. To tackle this commitment, he has decided to sell historical football content online. «I prefer to work overtime rather than sell personal items that hold sentimental value,» he admitted, revealing a personal and honest side of his current circumstances. Additionally, he defended the respectful tone of his campaign and reiterated his concern regarding gambling addiction, a topic that, he claimed, he managed to bring into public debate despite initial resistance.

Finally, the former president of the ANFP called for reflection on the future of the country beyond electoral contingencies, warning about structural issues like low birth rates and sedentarism. «We are just beginning to react» to crises like online betting, he cautioned, highlighting the severity of seeing young people gambling in school settings. To learn more about this extensive conversation, where Mayne-Nicholls reviews his management in the Pan American Games, his political project, and personal convictions, we invite you to watch the official interview video on ElPeriodista.CL on La Clave.

Watch the complete interview video here at the following link YouTube