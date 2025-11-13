Inti Salamanca: «I Will Not Hesitate to Fight Corruption. We Have Fought to Reclaim Our Region for the People of Atacama, and We Will Not Rest»

Original article: Inti Salamanca: «No me temblará la mano contra la corrupción. Hemos luchado por recuperar nuestra región para atacameños y atacameñas, no descansaremos»

The candidate for deputy in the Atacama region, Inti Salamanca, emphasizes anti-corruption measures at the core of his campaign, stating: «We have monitored like ordinary citizens. If we reach Congress, we will continue doing so, but with more tools at our disposal.»

The environmental lawyer has a distinguished track record of representing the public in significant battles, including the opposition against Barrick Gold’s Pascua Lama mining project, exposing a major corruption scheme in the region.

«Corruption is another face of inequality in our region, which is very harmful to social and political coexistence. Therefore, I will not hesitate to confront corruption. We have fought to recover our region for the people of Atacama, and we will not rest,» stressed the parliamentary candidate.

El Ciudadano