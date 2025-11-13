Original article: Conciertos íntimos y clásicos renovados completan la cartelera de noviembre en Teatro ICTUS

Intimate Concerts and Renewed Classics Highlight November Lineup at Teatro ICTUS

As the year draws to a close, Teatro ICTUS welcomes back beloved classics and an unmissable intimate music series.

Due to popular demand, «Tres Marías y una Rosa» returns, a classic of Chilean dramaturgy, featuring the iconic Loreto Valenzuela, produced by Compañía 333, a women’s theater group dedicated to creating performances that engage with memory, identity, and everyday experiences.

The play tells the story of four resource-strapped women who discover in a patchwork workshop their only means of survival during the Military Dictatorship. As they stitch to stay afloat, they confront machismo, poverty, and abandonment with humor, anger, and fierce intelligence.

Inspired by real events, the original work emerged from research conducted by the TIT (Theatrical Research Workshop) and has become one of the most significant works in the Chilean theater scene.

«Chola y Gitano»

Additionally, through its Intimate Cycles, Teatro ICTUS seeks to expand artistic practices within the venue, focusing on the connections between music and theater.

On November 19, an intimate concert by “Chola y Gitano” will take place—this World Music project, based in Valdivia, has been exploring sounds rooted in Latin American and Chilean traditions since 2013 with a high-level interdisciplinary performance. In 2018, they released their first EP “Mi Estrella La Tierra,” followed by their LP “Selva Soberana” in 2022, nominated for Best Root Album at the 2023 Pulsar Awards.

For this session, Chola y Gitano will present “Miel y Hiel,” a multidisciplinary musical show featuring unreleased songs from their second album, inviting reflection on the significance of affections, collective purposes, and the contrasting experiences that foster personal growth.

“Miel y Hiel” is their second LP. The concept is inspired by an apicultural metaphor reflecting the duality between good and evil, sweetness and bitterness, tenderness and greed.

The performance promotes a sensitive outlook toward our emotional universe, proposing both an introspective and collective journey through a multidisciplinary staging that integrates theater, film, and dance.

The team includes Belén Rojas, Damián Gallardo, Pablo Zárate, Valentina Ocampo, Benjamín Astroza, Victoria Alcalde, Danka Villanueva, Jose Miguel Donoso, Estefanía Flores, José Manuel Herrera, and Pablo Guarda.

Event Details

Tickets for Tres Marías y una Rosa: Ticketplus

Schedule: November 20 to 23 – Thursday to Saturday: 20:30 / Sundays: 19:00

Tickets for Chola y Gitano: Ticketplus

Schedule: November 19 – 20:00

Teatro ICTUS is located at Merced 349, Lastarria neighborhood, Santiago.

