Investigation Reveals PPD Senator Loreto Carvajal Allegedly Received $300 Million in Controversial Appointment Deal

A report from the investigative platform Ciper disclosed that former deputy Eduardo Lagos, who is accused of bribery related to former judge Ángela Vivanco's rulings, stated that Senator Loreto Carvajal (PPD) received $300 million in exchange for intervening for Yamil Najle's appointment as registrar in Chillán. The senator has denied these allegations.

An investigative report by Ciper has disclosed that PPD Senator Loreto Carvajal, representing the Ñuble Region, allegedly received 300 million pesos in exchange for advocating for Yamil Najle’s appointment as the registrar of real estate in Chillán.

«Ciper confirmed that lawyer and former deputy Eduardo Lagos, accused of paying bribes for rulings by former judge Ángela Vivanco, stated to the prosecutor’s office that Senator Loreto Carvajal (PPD) received $300 million in return for intervening in favor of Najle’s appointment as registrar in Chillán,» reads a part of the publication.

Moreover, the investigative outlet noted that Najle is also accused in the same case for his alleged involvement in a scheme to launder the money from the bribes paid by Lagos and his associate Mario Vargas, both of whom are currently in preventive detention.

In response, Senator Carvajal has denied having influenced matters related to Najle. To date, she is the fourth parliamentarian implicated in the investigation, with their names appearing in testimonies, wiretaps, or in the bank accounts of those involved, as highlighted in the report.

