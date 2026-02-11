Iran Blames Israel in Epstein Case: «To Promote Political Objectives, Particularly the Israeli Regime»

Original article: Irán apunta a Israel por el caso Epstein: “para promover sus objetivos políticos, particularmente el régimen israelí”

Tehran Labels Scandal a «Humanitarian and Civilizational Catastrophe,» Suggesting Document Disclosure Part of a «Long-Term Project» to Promote Political Ends, «Particularly the Israeli Regime»

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baqai, has directly pointed to the Israeli regime as a possible beneficiary and mastermind behind the global scandal involving financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During a press conference this Tuesday, Baqai asserted that numerous reports connecting the so-called «Zionist regime» to the exploitation of this case strengthen the «suspicion» that the entire judicial and media landscape is responding to a far-reaching geopolitical design.

“Given the multiple reports indicating that the Israeli regime and others have exploited these cases and related proceedings to advance their political objectives, this reinforces the suspicion that the entire matter may be part of a comprehensive, long-term project aimed at promoting the political ends of certain parties, particularly the Israeli regime,” he stated.

This statement, made in the wake of a massive disclosure of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice—totaling over three million pages—places the debate in a dimension that transcends strict judicial matters and delves into the realm of political and ideological warfare.

The Iranian spokesperson warned that these documents should not be downplayed or treated as a situation limited to the United States or a single individual.

Baqai posited that this represents a «human and civilizational catastrophe,» which has inflicted deep wounds on «the global public conscience and could be considered a crime against humanity,» as reported by HispanTV.

The Iranian diplomat’s comments follow Friday’s release of documents linked to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. According to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during a press conference from Washington, the Department of Justice released more than three million pages, including over 2,000 videos and approximately 180,000 images.

The released files mention powerful political and business figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

The Epstein-Mossad Link and Ehud Barak’s Role

One of the central axes of Iran’s accusation rests upon the alleged connections between Jeffrey Epstein and Israeli intelligence services. A declassified FBI memo from the Los Angeles office in October 2020 already reported that a confidential source believed the financier was a «co-opted agent of the Mossad» and had been «trained as a spy» for Israeli intelligence.

The published documents also mention former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak as one of the powerful political figures linked to Epstein, alongside President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.

“Epstein was close to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and trained as a spy under him,” revealed one of the declassified memos.

In an email exchange, Epstein wrote to Barak: “You must make it clear that I do not work for the Mossad. :)” To which Barak replied, “You or I?” while Epstein indicated back: “That I don’t want :)”.

According to Hispan TV, Epstein and Barak had a decade-long relationship, and the ex-premier, who was a high-ranking figure in Israeli military intelligence during his career, visited Epstein’s residence in New York over 30 times between 2013 and 2017.

After Epstein was first convicted as a sex offender in 2008, Barak—whose name appears in the files 4,078 times—partnered with the financier in 2015 to fund the security technology startup “Reporty Homeland Security.”

Additionally, one of the files recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that the disgraced financier advised Barak to cooperate with the controversial American surveillance company Palantir.

Investigations have revealed that Palantir, backed by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), supported Israeli genocide in Gaza with artificial intelligence and surveillance, facilitating precision attacks and the extermination of Palestinians.

Moreover, a recent book by New York Times journalist Michael Steinberger also revealed that Israel used Palantir technologies in its terrorist attacks using beacons and walkie-talkies carried out in Lebanon in September 2024, in which at least 42 people, including two children, were killed and over 3,400 were injured in the explosions.

Iran: «Epstein Case Highlights Moral Crisis in Western Governance Systems»

In light of these revelations, spokesperson Baqai insisted that the issue requires careful consideration across multiple dimensions, including «political and security implications,» warning that these might impact the region «both now and in the future.»

He pointed out that “these revelations highlight a profound moral crisis within Western governance systems, particularly due to the involvement of high political figures in corruption-related cases.”

In this context, Baqai openly questioned why formal and public judicial proceedings have yet to be initiated against high-profile individuals whose names appear in the declassified files.

The spokesperson described the crimes reflected in the reports as “horrific” and asserted that they reveal “a deeply troubling mentality among these individuals towards women, boys, and girls.”

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. However, two months later, he was found dead in a New York jail cell.

His death was officially ruled a suicide, although the circumstances have fueled years of speculation surrounding his high-profile associates and potential efforts to conceal the full extent of his crimes.