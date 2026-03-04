Iran Claims 650 U.S. Casualties as USS Abraham Lincoln Withdraws to Indian Ocean Following Attacks

Original article: “Huyó” al Índico: Irán afirma que el USS Abraham Lincoln se retiró tras ataques y asegura 650 bajas en EE.UU.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) reported on Tuesday that Operation «True Promise 4» has resulted in at least 650 casualties among U.S. forces, including both deaths and injuries, due to attacks on American bases and warships located across various countries in the Middle East.

Missile and drone strikes against U.S. naval assets and military headquarters in Bahrain forced the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to withdraw from Iranian coastal waters, stated IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini.

“In the first two days of the war, 650 American soldiers were killed or injured,” he claimed, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.

He added that it is “natural for Americans to deny or conceal these casualties,” but emphasized that intelligence and battlefield reports from Iran corroborate the death toll.

The spokesman further detailed that Iranian missiles and drones have repeatedly targeted the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, noting that at least 160 American military personnel were killed or injured when Iranian forces attacked a significant U.S. military installation in the region.

Additionally, according to reports from the Islamic nation, the U.S. Navy combat support ship MST suffered significant damage after being struck by Iranian naval missiles.

The IRGC spokesman also revealed that Persian naval forces launched four cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was approximately 250 to 300 kilometers off the coast of Chabahar in southeastern Iran. Following the attacks, according to Naeini, the aircraft carrier «fled to the southeast of the Indian Ocean.»

The U.S. aircraft carrier had arrived in the Gulf area on January 25, alongside three guided missile destroyers.

The IRGC emphasized that the attacks specifically targeted U.S. and Israeli assets in retaliation for previous aggression against Iran.

They also warned that military pressure would continue in the coming days, with the aim of «tightening the noose» around Washington and Tel Aviv.

U.S. Reports Six Military Casualties

In contrast, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement indicating that six U.S. military personnel have died in operations against Iran.

In the announcement, the American command stated that, as of 4 p.m. (Eastern time) on Monday, six American soldiers «had died in combat», noting that they had recently recovered the remains of two missing military personnel from an installation that was attacked during the initial Iranian strikes in the region.

“Major combat operations continue, and the identities of the deceased will not be revealed until 24 hours after their families have been notified,” they stated in the communication.

While announcing the start of «Operation Epic Fury» on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that his administration was «taking all possible measures to minimize risk to U.S. personnel in the region.”

However, he acknowledged that «it is possible that brave American heroes may lose their lives, and we may have casualties,» adding that «this often happens in war.»

The Republican businessman told the New York Times that the U.S. and Israel may continue attacking Iran for «four to five weeks.»

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday, one-third of Americans surveyed said they approved of the attacks on Iran, while 43% disapproved of military action, and one-third indicated they were unsure.