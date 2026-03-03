Iran Confirms Identities of 99 Victims Among 168 Schoolgirls Killed in U.S.-Israeli Attack in Minab

Original article: Irán confirma identidad de 99 de 168 estudiantes asesinadas tras ataque de EE.UU. e Israel a escuela en Minab

Iran has confirmed the identities of 99 out of the 168 schoolgirls who were killed during the bombing carried out by the United States (U.S.) and Israel on the Shajareh-ye Tayyebeh (Taiba Tree) Primary School for Girls located in Minab, Hormozgan province, in southern Iran.

Hossein Sadeghi, head of the Information and Public Relations Center of the Ministry of Education, stated to the Tasnim news agency that as of now, the identities of 99 victims have been verified, and their names have been publicly disclosed, while 69 remain unconfirmed.

To complete the identification process of these students, Sadeghi indicated that families will need to provide DNA samples to carry out the necessary scientific procedures.

The attack occurred on Saturday, February 28, marking the first day of the U.S.-Israeli offensive against the Islamic nation.

Reports indicate that 168 individuals died, mostly students, along with school staff and parents present at the scene. The assault also resulted in at least 96 injuries.

Following the brutal attack, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that «these crimes will not go unpunished,» and denounced that the school was bombed «in broad daylight, when it was filled with students.»

He emphasized that this violent assault resulted in the deaths of «dozens of innocent children» at this one location.

The Persian chancellor urged the United Nations Security Council to act now in fulfilling its primary responsibilities under the Charter.

Photo: Al Mayadeen.

Iran Mourns Martyrs of the School Attack

According to a report from Al Mayadeen, funeral ceremonies for several of the victims of the bombing at the girls’ school in Minab were held on Tuesday.

الإيرانيون يشيعون جثامين الأطفال الذين ارتقوا بقصف أمريكي – إسرائيلي على مدرسة ميناب pic.twitter.com/08Cw3msE0T — وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@Snd_pal) March 3, 2026

Images shared on social media show a massive crowd of citizens taking to the streets to honor and farewell the slain students.

787 Casualties in Iran Due to U.S.-Israeli Attacks

The Iranian Red Crescent reported on Tuesday that the attacks by Israel and the United States have resulted in at least 787 deaths.

According to field reports, the previously announced figure of 555 by the agency rose by 232 new victims in recent hours.

Additionally, the Iranian human rights organization HRANA, based in Washington, reported that at least 742 civilians have died in Iran, including 176 minors.

It also noted that as a result of the bombings from Washington and Tel Aviv, 971 civilians have been injured, including 115 children, while another 624 fatalities remain pending confirmation and classification.