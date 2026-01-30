Iran Warns That War Will Span From Israel to U.S. Bases: «Everyone Will Be Within Range of Our Missiles and Drones»

Original article: Irán advierte que la guerra abarcará desde Israel hasta bases de EE.UU.: «Todos estarán al alcance de nuestros misiles y drones»

«The Armed Forces are prepared to deliver a swift and painful response to enemies if they miscalculate and threaten Iran’s sovereignty,» stated the spokesperson for the Persian army, Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami Nia.

Iran affirmed that it will respond immediately to any aggression from the United States and Israel.

«If the enemy makes any reckless move, we will respond quickly and decisively,» emphasized the spokesman.

He further warned that «the scope of the war will undoubtedly extend throughout the region, from the Zionist entity to the countries hosting U.S. military bases.»

«Everyone will be within range of our missiles and drones,» he declared Thursday night in a televised address.

It is noteworthy that the United States has deployed a fleet led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with its escort group, amid threats from President Donald Trump to attack if Tehran does not agree to negotiate.

The spokesman explained that the Islamic nation already has the necessary plans to respond to a potential military aggression from Washington: «We have appropriate and proportional responses for all scenarios the enemy might undertake,» he stated, as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

He dismissed the notion that U.S. military forces could carry out a swift operation against Iran and then announce its end two hours later without any reaction from Tehran’s Armed Forces.

«That is absolutely impossible,» he asserted, referring to Trump’s claims that the dispatched fleet, «larger than the one sent to Venezuela,» is «ready, willing, and capable of accomplishing its mission swiftly and violently, if necessary.»

Iran: «U.S. Aircraft Carriers Are Vulnerable to Our Missile Capabilities»

Regarding the USS Abraham Lincoln, the Iranian military spokesperson claimed that «these aircraft carriers are vulnerable to the missile and hypersonic capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.»

Akrami Nia stated that «it is not possible to make precise predictions» about Trump’s intentions: «We are dealing with a narcissistic and delusional individual who constantly changes his position,» he remarked.

«If the Americans make a miscalculation, it will certainly not unfold as Trump imagines: conducting a quick operation and then tweeting two hours later that the operation has ended,» he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, General Amir Hatami, announced in a circular the integration of 1,000 drones into the Armed Forces.

“In light of potential threats, it is essential to bolster strategic capabilities to ensure rapid combat readiness and a decisive response to any aggression,” he stated.

Additionally, Iran announced that it will conduct naval exercises with live ammunition in the Strait of Hormuz next Sunday and Monday, as reported by the Associated Press.