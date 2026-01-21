Israel Accused of Violating Ceasefire Agreement 1,300 Times in Gaza

Original article: Acusan a Israel de haber violado 1.300 veces el alto el fuego en Gaza

The Government Information Office in Gaza reports 483 fatalities, including 252 children, women, and the elderly, and 1,287 injured, the majority of whom are civilians attacked «far from the yellow line.» The report notes a significant shortfall in humanitarian aid despite the ceasefire.

The Government Information Office in Gaza has accused Israel of committing, for the hundredth consecutive day, «serious and systematic violations» of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025.

In a statement, the Palestinian enclave’s governmental body asserted that these actions represent a «flagrant violation of international humanitarian law» and a deliberate undermining of the ceasefire’s intent.

It is important to note that on October 10, when the «truce» was established between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza and head of the negotiating delegation, indicated that the agreement aimed to put an end to the aggression against the Palestinian people by Tel Aviv, laying out points such as a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of occupying forces, entry of humanitarian aid, reopening the Rafah crossing in both directions, and prisoner exchanges.

1,300 Violations of the Ceasefire Agreement

However, according to official records, 1,300 violations of the ceasefire agreement have been documented over these 100 days. A detailed breakdown of the incidents includes: 430 shooting incidents, 66 military vehicle incursions into neighborhoods and residential areas, 604 bombing and direct attack episodes, and 200 demolitions of homes and various buildings.

The human impact of these violations has been devastating, with Gaza authorities reporting 483 fatalities, a number that includes 252 children, women, and the elderly, accounting for 52% of total casualties.

The statement specifies that 465 of the deceased (96%) were attacked «far from the so-called ‘yellow line'» within purely residential areas.

As for the injured, the total reaches 1,287 individuals, of which 752 are children, women, and the elderly (58%). The document emphasizes that the number of civilian injuries stands at 1,277, equating to 99.2% of the total, noting that «all the injured were struck far from the yellow line and within residential areas.»

Additionally, 50 citizens were reported detained, all arrested within residential neighborhoods and outside the demarcation line.

Humanitarian Crisis Aggravated by Aid Shortfall

The report also highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, indicating a «far below» compliance with agreed-upon aid supply entries. According to official data, 25,816 trucks of aid, commercial goods, and fuel have entered the Palestinian enclave, out of the 60,000 projected, reflecting a compliance level of 43%.

The breakdown of the entries was as follows: 15,163 trucks of humanitarian aid (59%), 10,004 commercial trucks (39%), and 649 fuel trucks (2.5%). The latter point is particularly alarming: the 649 fuel trucks represent only 13% of compliance regarding the 5,000 prescribed, with a daily average of 261 trucks against the 600 that were agreed upon.

Call to the International Community

The Government Information Office accused Israel of conducting a «dangerous maneuver to evade the ceasefire agreement and an attempt to impose a humanitarian equation based on submission, hunger, and blackmail.» It also blamed the Zionist regime for the continuous deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as for the lives lost and property destroyed during a period that should have been marked by a complete and sustained ceasefire, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

The statement concludes with an explicit call to U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as to the parties sponsoring the agreement, the mediators, and guarantees, and the international community and the United Nations to «assume their legal and moral responsibilities.»

It demands that Israel be compelled to «fully comply with its commitments, ensure the protection of the civilian population, guarantee the immediate and safe flow of humanitarian aid and fuel, and allow the entry of mobile homes, caravans, and shelter materials,» as stipulated in the agreement, «to address the growing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.»