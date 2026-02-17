Israeli Lawmaker Who Led Attack on Palestinian Girls’ School Heads Chile-Israel Friendship Group

The Palestinian Ministry of Education reminded that these systematic assaults constitute "a flagrant violation of the inviolability of educational institutions and contravene international law that protects the human right to education in safe conditions."

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Diputado israelí que lideró ataque contra escuela de niñas palestinas preside grupo parlamentario de amistad Chile-Israel

On Tuesday, February 17, the Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya Secondary School for Girls in Nablus, located in northern West Bank, experienced a violent incursion by a group of Israeli settlers led by lawmaker Zvi Sukkot (pictured with a gun on his back), who chairs the Chile-Israel friendship parliamentary group in the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament).

The attack occurred while students were in their classrooms, posing a direct threat to the physical safety of both the students and their teachers, in addition to significantly disrupting the educational process due to the panic caused by the violent settlers.

In response to this serious incident, the Palestinian Ministry of Education issued a categorical rejection, stating that these systematic assaults constitute «a flagrant violation of the inviolability of educational institutions and contravene international law that protects the human right to education in safe conditions.»

«The intervention of the international community is urgent to end these attacks against Palestinian children,» the Palestinian Ministry of Education added.

History of Violent Extremism

Zvi Sukkot is a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party. He resides in the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank and is a central figure in colonial activism, participating in the Hilltop Youth group, which is linked to the violent establishment of illegal settlements and attacks on Palestinians.

Additionally, he co-founded the unauthorized outpost of Evyatar near Nablus and has been the chair of the Knesset’s Subcommittee for Judea and Samaria since 2023, a position promoted by the Israeli government to justify the occupation of the West Bank.

In this context, he has been the subject of multiple investigations by Israeli authorities for his role in incendiary attacks on mosques and physical assaults on Palestinian civilians.

Despite this history, in mid-2025, Senator Carmen Gloria Aravena and Deputy Miguel Ángel Calisto met with Zvi Sukkot in his capacity as chair of the Chile-Israel friendship parliamentary group, causing widespread condemnation from the Palestinian community in Chile.

Read below the articles published by El Ciudadano regarding Sukkot’s meeting with Chilean lawmakers:

Palestinian Community in Chile Critiques Meeting with Israeli Lawmaker Linked to Serious Human Rights Violations

Israeli Lawmaker Zvi Sukkot: A Profile of Extremism and Colonization with Chilean Connections

We will continue to provide updates.

