Israeli Military Offensive in Gaza Results in Over 72,000 Palestinian Deaths: 576 Casualties Reported Since Ceasefire

Original article: Desde el alto al fuego, van 576 palestinos muertos por ataques de Israel: Suman más de 72 mil los asesinados

Israeli Military Offensive in Gaza Results in Over 72,000 Palestinian Deaths

The ongoing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip has led to the deaths of over 72,000 Palestinians since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, as reported by Gaza’s health authorities and cited by Europa Press. This updated figure, as of February 2026, highlights the extensive toll of the escalating conflict.

Moreover, at least 576 Palestinian casualties have been recorded since the declaration of a ceasefire, with more than a quarter of these victims being children.

In just the last 24 hours, the attacks have resulted in at least two fatalities and 25 additional injuries, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. These statistics, also provided by Gaza’s Ministry of Health and reported by the same source, underscore the relentless violence affecting the region.

The situation is severely complicated by a critical shortage of medicines impacting hospitals in Gaza, leaving them unable to adequately treat the injured. This critical lack of essential medical supplies increases the risk of preventable deaths, according to the disseminated information.

All data stems from reports by Europa Press, published on February 7, 2026, which in turn reflects the official figures provided by local health authorities in Gaza. The conflict, which began months ago, shows no signs of resolution in sight.