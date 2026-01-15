Israeli Tourist Arrested for Lighting Cigarette in Torres del Paine National Park

An Israeli tourist was arrested and charged after being caught lighting a cigarette inside Torres del Paine National Park in the Magallanes Region, a violation that poses a significant risk of forest fires.

Israeli Tourist Arrested for Lighting Cigarette in Torres del Paine National Park
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Detienen y formalizan a turista israelí por encender cigarrillo al interior del Parque Torres del Paine

The incident occurred in the Dixon campsite area, a section of Torres del Paine with dense vegetation that is not designated for heat sources. The individual was photographed by an employee of a concession company.

An Israeli tourist was arrested and charged after being caught lighting a cigarette inside Torres del Paine National Park in the Magallanes Region.

This action violates the Forest Law due to the heightened risk of forest fires in areas not designated for fire use.

Such restrictions are part of broader environmental protection and fire prevention measures, which become particularly important during the summer season when dry conditions and wind can increase the likelihood of disasters.

According to available information, the Israeli national lit the cigarette at the Dickson campsite, a high-vegetation area not approved for heat sources.

As reported by Bio Bío Chile, personnel from the Vértice concession company documented the incident with a photograph and proceeded to file a complaint with the National Forest Corporation (Conaf) and the local police.

This resulted in the prosecutor instructing his presentation to the Guarantee Court of Puerto Natales for detention control and to formalize charges for the offense.

To reach the judicial facility, he «began a walk from the park at 7:00 AM, during a long trek,» during which he was escorted by the police, as noted by the cited media.

Charged for Using Heat Sources

The Public Prosecutor’s Office formally charged the foreign tourist for the crime of using heat sources in protected wilderness areas.

The judge imposed regional restrictions and required weekly reporting to the police for the individual. Additionally, a 45-day investigation period was established.

In light of this case, authorities have extended a call to the public to respect preventive measures, particularly regarding the prevention of forest fires.

Relacionados

The Citizen

"Nothing to see here, don’t ruin our fun": Young Woman Confronts Tourists Swimming in Prohibited Area of Torres del Paine

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

First Pain Index for Frogs: Chilean Study Paves the Way for New Animal Welfare Standards

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Search for Executed Farmers in Paine: Minister Cifuentes Reports Archaeological Findings at Chada Hill

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Tragedy Strikes Torres del Paine: 5 Tourists Dead After Being Caught in Violent Blizzard While Trekking

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Investigation into 1973 Execution of 14 Paine Farmers Reveals Human Genetic Material Linked to Ballistic Evidence

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Chile on Red Alert: Eight Forest Fires Affecting Five Communities in the South

Hace 12 horas
The Citizen

Chile's Solidarity Celebrated at Christmas Tree Lighting in Bethlehem

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Nazi Past and Allegations in Paine Revive Debate Over Kast Family Just Days Before Elections

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Family Calls for Nationwide Mobilization on November 8 to Remember Julia Chuñil's Disappearance

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano