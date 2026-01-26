Israeli Young Woman Shocked to See Herself on TV as Victim of Protests in Iran While Home

Original article: Joven israelí se vio en TV presentada como víctima fatal de las protestas en Irán, pero estaba en su casa: «Nunca pensé que me pasaría esto»

A bizarre situation unfolded for a young Israeli woman who, while at home watching TV, saw herself presented as one of the fatalities from the protests in Iran.

«I never thought this would happen in my life… I’m at home!» the young woman wrote in a post on the social media platform TikTok, sharing a video of the moment where her photo was clearly displayed on television, with the headline «Report: Four Jews Killed in Protests in Iran.»

International media reported that the young woman’s father also reacted to the situation. With a touch of dark humor, he remarked that his daughter “wasn’t in Tehran last week (…) channel 12, a channel of fools,” referring to the television station that shared the false information.

❌ This is how Zionism operates and its lies against Iran 🔺 An Israeli woman is shocked to see how state TV presents her as a supposed victim of recent events in Iran to accuse the Persian country of killing her. 🔗 MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/SlsfU8wvLe pic.twitter.com/ZUkesl3Yi0 — HispanTV (@Nexo_Latino) January 26, 2026

