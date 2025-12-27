Israel’s Declaration of Somaliland as Independent Sparks Outrage from Somalia and the African Union

Original article: Israel interfiere en la soberanía de Somalia y su acción es condenada por la Unión Africana

Somalia and the African Union expressed strong indignation this Friday after Israel officially recognized the northern region of Somaliland as an «independent and sovereign state,» becoming the first country to take this step. The decision has been labeled as an unacceptable interference in Somalia’s internal affairs, leading to unanimous condemnation from both regional and international actors.

Somaliland unilaterally declared its independence from Somalia in 1991, yet no UN member state had recognized it until now. The priority of the region’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, has been to achieve international recognition since he took office last year.

The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Israel’s decision as a «blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity» of the nation. Meanwhile, the African Union issued a statement fully supporting Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, calling for respect for international law and the principles of the AU Charter.

Condemnation expanded at the regional level. Turkey, a key ally of Somalia, stated through its foreign ministry: «This initiative by Israel, which aligns with its expansionist policy […] constitutes a clear interference in Somalia’s internal affairs.» Additionally, Egypt reported that its foreign minister discussed the situation with counterparts from Turkey, Somalia, and Djibouti, who reiterated their unwavering support for Somali sovereignty.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abulgheit, emphasized that the Israeli move constitutes a «provocative and unacceptable» action, representing a «clear violation of international law» norms and a «flagrant violation of the principle of state unity and sovereignty, which is a fundamental pillar of the United Nations Charter and international relations.»

Political analysts point to geostrategic motives behind the Israeli move. A recent report from the Institute for National Security Studies noted: «Israel needs allies in the Red Sea region for many strategic reasons, including the possibility of a future campaign against the Houthis,» referring to the Iranian-backed Yemeni rebel group. The recognition of Somaliland, which has an extensive coastline along the Gulf of Aden, could be part of a broader strategy to secure positions of influence on a vital maritime route.

The Israeli decision introduces new tensions in the already complex Horn of Africa, posing a direct challenge to the international consensus on the indivisibility of Somalia. The issue is expected to be urgently addressed in upcoming sessions of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council.

The Citizen