«It’s an Attack on All of Us»: New York Mayor Condemns Shooting Death of Young Mother by Trump-era ICE Agents in Minneapolis

A viral video that surfaced on January 7th shocked and horrified the United States, showing a group of ICE agents, affiliated with Donald Trump’s administration, fatally shooting a young American mother during an altercation.

The incident sparked immediate protests in Minneapolis, where the event took place, as well as in several other cities and states. From New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani denounced the brutal actions of ICE, asserting that it is an attack «against all of us.»

«This morning, an ICE agent murdered a woman in Minneapolis—only the latest horror in a year filled with cruelty. When ICE assaults our neighbors across the United States, it is an attack on all of us. New York stands with immigrants today and every day that follows,» the New York mayor stated on his X account.

Additionally, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticized, stating, «We’ve been warning for weeks that the Trump Administration’s dangerous, sensationalized operations represent a threat to public safety, inevitably leading to injuries.»

Mother of a Young Child

The woman killed by ICE was identified as Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old American citizen and mother of a young child. Her Instagram profile described her as a «poet, writer, wife, mother, and mediocre guitarist from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis.»

Initially, Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that the immigration officers acted in self-defense, alleging that the woman had attempted to run them over, a narrative supported by the President who labeled the victim a «professional provocateur,» blaming the incident on «radical leftist» groups.

However, various videos that captured the moment indicate that the woman posed no threat to the agents, who displayed aggressive and excessive behavior.

Renee Nicole Good. After her death, the Minnesota governor declared that the state «no longer requires assistance from the federal government.»

