«It’s Terrifying»: Mothers of Victims of the ‘Alto Hospicio Psychopath’ Share Their Pain Over Possible Early Release of Their Daughters’ Killer

One of the women recounted that when she learned the news, she ended up hospitalized: "My son had to call an ambulance. I couldn’t breathe. I felt that the state was betraying me once again," she stated, adding that "if they let him out, it’s like killing my daughter all over again."

In statements reported by Radio Cooperativa and Vilas Radio from Iquique, the mothers of two of the victims of Julio Pérez Silva, known as the ‘Alto Hospicio Psychopath’ (as shown in the photo), expressed their anguish at the prospect of their daughters’ murderer being granted early release if a proposed law commutes sentences for older criminals on health grounds is approved.

It is important to note that this individual is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 14 young women between 1998 and 2001.

«You can’t imagine. I start to conjure up so many thoughts about how to finally deal with this man so that he is no longer a nightmare in our lives, in the little life I have left,» one of the mothers stated to the national broadcaster.

«He is living like a king in prison, and on top of that, he might get this benefit—it’s terrifying for me,» she added.

Meanwhile, the mother of another victim told Vilas Radio in Iquique that, «If they let him out, it’s like killing my daughter all over again. No one showed her compassion.»

The woman also recounted that when she heard the news, she ended up hospitalized: «My son had to call an ambulance. I couldn’t breathe. I felt that the state was betraying me once again,» she asserted. Read the complete article from the Iquique radio station below:

