Javier Milei Caught in Embarrassment Over False AC/DC Invitation to Perform in Argentina

With visible enthusiasm, Argentina's President shared a screenshot of the fabricated news, featuring a logo resembling that of Clarín, along with a celebratory "VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOO." However, after several users pointed out the falsity, he quickly deleted the post.

Original article: Milei de nuevo en ridículo: Se creyó noticia falsa que aseguraba que AC/DC lo había invitado a cantar en su próximo recital en Argentina

Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, once again found himself in an embarrassing situation after mistakenly believing a fake news story circulating on social media claimed that the rock band AC/DC had invited him to perform at their upcoming concert in the country, scheduled for March 23, 2026.

With visible enthusiasm, Milei shared a screenshot of the fabricated news, which featured a logo resembling that of the Argentine newspaper Clarín, coupled with a celebratory «VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOO.»

However, after several users pointed out that it was indeed fake news, he promptly deleted the post after a few minutes.

The incident, of course, did not go unnoticed on social media, where Milei’s screenshot with the enthusiastic «VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOO» quickly spread. Additionally, Chilean media outlets covered the topic, highlighting the humorous yet concerning nature of the situation.

redes revientan el show de Milei

“Pathetic, embarrassing”: social media roasts Milei’s show at the Movistar Arena while the country grapples with economic crisis

Forbes Magazine Headline on $LIBRA-Milei Incident: «The Biggest Crypto Heist in History»

“Easing the Purchase of Firearms Favors Organized Crime”: Critics Slam Milei in Argentina for Authorizing Civilian Acquisition of Semi-Automatic Rifles

