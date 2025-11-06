Original article: Milei de nuevo en ridículo: Se creyó noticia falsa que aseguraba que AC/DC lo había invitado a cantar en su próximo recital en Argentina

Javier Milei Caught in Embarrassment Over False AC/DC Invitation to Perform in Argentina

Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, once again found himself in an embarrassing situation after mistakenly believing a fake news story circulating on social media claimed that the rock band AC/DC had invited him to perform at their upcoming concert in the country, scheduled for March 23, 2026.

With visible enthusiasm, Milei shared a screenshot of the fabricated news, which featured a logo resembling that of the Argentine newspaper Clarín, coupled with a celebratory «VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOO.»

However, after several users pointed out that it was indeed fake news, he promptly deleted the post after a few minutes.

The incident, of course, did not go unnoticed on social media, where Milei’s screenshot with the enthusiastic «VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOO» quickly spread. Additionally, Chilean media outlets covered the topic, highlighting the humorous yet concerning nature of the situation.

🤦 "I've prepared my whole life to see Javo sing Thunderstruck," posted a user on X alongside a capture of a supposed article stating: "AC/DC invited President Javier Milei to participate in their show on March 23 at River."

I thought it was a joke but it's real. Milei believed he was invited to SING at the AC/DC concert and had to delete the tweet because it was fake news

🎸 Is Javier Milei opening for AC/DC⚡️? 🎙️ A new edition of Charquito by the media, featuring the president as a victim of a social media scam. #VerdadesAfiladas

🔗LIVE: https://t.co/wndEy1wkHB pic.twitter.com/w6DhQNhsFM — El Destape 1070 (@eldestape_radio) November 5, 2025

Most Read | Milei celebrated that AC/DC invited him to perform at River but got caught up in a fake

El Ciudadano