Original article: Milei de nuevo en ridículo: Se creyó noticia falsa que aseguraba que AC/DC lo había invitado a cantar en su próximo recital en Argentina
Javier Milei Caught in Embarrassment Over False AC/DC Invitation to Perform in Argentina
Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, once again found himself in an embarrassing situation after mistakenly believing a fake news story circulating on social media claimed that the rock band AC/DC had invited him to perform at their upcoming concert in the country, scheduled for March 23, 2026.
With visible enthusiasm, Milei shared a screenshot of the fabricated news, which featured a logo resembling that of the Argentine newspaper Clarín, coupled with a celebratory «VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOO.»
However, after several users pointed out that it was indeed fake news, he promptly deleted the post after a few minutes.
The incident, of course, did not go unnoticed on social media, where Milei’s screenshot with the enthusiastic «VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOO» quickly spread. Additionally, Chilean media outlets covered the topic, highlighting the humorous yet concerning nature of the situation.
