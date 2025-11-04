Jeannette Jara Advocates End to Punta Peuco’s Special Status for Military Convicts: «No Special Prisons for Torturers, Killers, and Disappeared in Chile»

Jeannette Jara, candidate for Unidad Por Chile, praised the decision and announced that if elected, she will solidify the transformation of Punta Peuco into a standard prison, eliminating its privileged status.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Jeannette Jara por fin de Punta Peuco: «No puede haber cárceles especiales para quienes torturaron, mataron e hicieron desaparecer a otros compatriotas»

Following President Gabriel Boric’s announcement to end Punta Peuco’s status as a special prison for ex-military convicted of crimes against humanity, Jeannette Jara, candidate for Unidad Por Chile, praised this decision and pledged that if elected, her administration will solidify this measure.

«The closure of Punta Peuco is both correct and necessary. In Chile, there should not be special prisons for those who tortured, killed, and made others disappear,» Jeannette Jara stated on her social media account X.

She further emphasized, «In my government, we will ensure this transformation, recognizing that all inmates, all criminals, and those convicted must serve their sentences with the rigor the law requires.»

The measure announced by President Boric has sparked a range of reactions. From outrageous statements—like those from Johannes Kaiser supporting criminals—to criticisms from the democratic world of the Right for their backing of Pinochet, the political landscape has not remained indifferent. Below are some opinions collected from social media X:

Boric: «Cumplimos con el fin de Punta Peuco como penal especial y avanzamos en justicia para las víctimas y familiares»

