Jeannette Jara Advocates End to Punta Peuco’s Special Status for Military Convicts: «No Special Prisons for Torturers, Killers, and Disappeared in Chile»

Following President Gabriel Boric’s announcement to end Punta Peuco’s status as a special prison for ex-military convicted of crimes against humanity, Jeannette Jara, candidate for Unidad Por Chile, praised this decision and pledged that if elected, her administration will solidify this measure.
«The closure of Punta Peuco is both correct and necessary. In Chile, there should not be special prisons for those who tortured, killed, and made others disappear,» Jeannette Jara stated on her social media account X.
She further emphasized, «In my government, we will ensure this transformation, recognizing that all inmates, all criminals, and those convicted must serve their sentences with the rigor the law requires.»
The measure announced by President Boric has sparked a range of reactions. From outrageous statements—like those from Johannes Kaiser supporting criminals—to criticisms from the democratic world of the Right for their backing of Pinochet, the political landscape has not remained indifferent. Below are some opinions collected from social media X:
