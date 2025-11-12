Original article: «Chile es un solo país»: Jeannette Jara cerró campaña con 20 mil personas en Maipú y alentó a la unidad nacional

Jeannette Jara Closes Campaign with 20,000 Supporters in Maipú, Advocating for National Unity

With flags waving, music playing, and an impressive turnout of over 20,000 attendees, center-left candidate Jeannette Jara concluded her campaign in the vibrant heart of Maipú.

The event took place in a strategic location, the commune led by Mayor Tomás Vodanovic, who enjoys significant popularity in the area and has been a staunch supporter of Jara throughout her campaign.

Jara made her appearance two hours after the rally was called, where her team had invited the public at around 6 PM. As she emerged on stage amid the music, she received a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

During her speech, the audience began chanting, «those who don’t jump are police,» prompting Jara to call for respect and to distinguish herself from candidates who promote hatred, delivering a message of unity.

“Let’s make our campaign based on embracing others instead of discrediting them. Chile is one country. Just like in families, not everyone gets along, but that doesn’t mean we stop being family—even with those who think very differently from us,” Jara emphasized.

The candidate also addressed one of her rivals, Republican candidate José Antonio Kast, stating: “I do not hide behind any glass, because I do not fear the people of Chile.”

Kast also wrapped up his campaign on the same day at Movistar Arena, but his attendance did not exceed 12,000 people.

The large event in Maipú will not be the last for Jara; she is expected to close her campaign in Talca on Wednesday, December 12, and in Valparaíso on Thursday, December 13, at Plaza Sotomayor, as informed by her campaign team.

El Ciudadano