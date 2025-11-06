Jeannette Jara Criticizes Right-Wing Candidates for Failing to Address Public Issues

Original article: Jeannette Jara acusa a la derecha de pelear entre ella en vez de «darle solución a los problemas de la gente»

With less than two weeks to go until the presidential election, left-wing candidate Jeannette Jara has once again directed her criticism at the far-right proposals put forth by candidate José Antonio Kast.

During an interview with Radio Cooperativa, Jara expressed concern over Kast’s suggested «clandestine reduction» of $6 billion. «What we will be discussing is: How many social benefits will be lost? What about food security or school subsidies?» she questioned.

Her criticisms did not stop there. In addition to targeting Kast, Jara also called out Johannes Kaiser and Evelyn Matthei, accusing them of failing to address the central issues crucial for anyone aspiring to be a head of state, which is to provide solutions for the people’s problems.

She argued that it reflects an internal struggle within the right to see «who will lead the sector and which political faction will ultimately diminish or disappear.»

Jara emphasized that her proposals aim to ease the financial burden on families. She stated that under her administration, «we will try to do two things: help them make ends meet and ensure they live in a safer neighborhood,» referring to the proposed vital income of $750,000.

On a related note, Jara mentioned that security is also a top priority. «It’s not enough to have more police or more police intelligence; we need to go after the big fish. For that, we need to lift banking secrecy, which Kast, Kaiser, and Matthei continually oppose,» she asserted.

In conclusion, looking ahead to the upcoming presidential election, Jara revealed that she feels «calm» and prefers to be «cautious» about what’s to come.

«Being in this situation today, with a single candidate from the sector, demonstrates a certain seriousness and ability to govern for the future,» she concluded.

The Citizen