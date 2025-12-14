Jeannette Jara: «Democracy Has Spoken Clearly and Loudly»

José Antonio Kast wins the election with 58.30% of the votes. Jeannette Jara publicly acknowledges her defeat and contacts the president-elect to wish him success. Kast's team appreciates the gesture as an initial step towards a collaborative relationship, according to media reports.

Jeannette Jara: «Democracy Has Spoken Clearly and Loudly»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Jeannette Jara: "La democracia habló fuerte y claro"

Kast Wins Election, Jara Offers Immediate Recognition with Call to President-Elect

With 95.18% of the ballots counted, José Antonio Kast has emerged victorious with 58.30% of the votes against the ruling party’s candidate Jeannette Jara in this Sunday’s election, according to the Electoral Service (Servel). This lead of 16.6 points aligns closely with forecasts from most prior polls, which had predicted a decisive win for the Republican candidate.

Defeated candidate Jeannette Jara acted swiftly to acknowledge the results. Via social media platform X, she stated: «Democracy has spoken clearly and loudly. I just contacted the President-elect @joseantoniokast to wish him success for the good of Chile.»

In her message, she also expressed gratitude to her supporters and reaffirmed her commitment to continue working for the country.

From the president-elect’s camp, Jara’s gesture was positively received. According to a publication by Radio Biobío, sources from Kast’s campaign stated that her call «reflects very well on her» and considered it «a good step» toward fostering a collaborative attitude from the opposition in the future.

Jara later met with her supporters, emphasizing the need to protect social rights: “We cannot go backwards… I do not want a divided country.”

 Ongoing developments

