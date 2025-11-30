Jeannette Jara Kicks Off Second Round Campaign with Call to Overcome the Impossible

Original article: “Yo no creo en los imposibles”: Jeannette Jara dio inicio oficial a periodo de campaña de segunda vuelta en Pedro Aguirre Cerda

Jeannette Jara Launches Second Round Campaign Urging to Conquer «the Impossible»

With a call for total mobilization and canvassing the neighborhood, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara officially launched her campaign for the second round on Sunday.

At the official kickoff in Pedro Aguirre Cerda, in front of a large audience, the candidate opened her speech by saying, «I want to greet you and thank you for being here on a Sunday morning, truly, with commitment, with a project for the country. Today, we start the second-round campaign; it’s the time to connect directly with our neighbors with our proposals. I also want to mention the host, Mayor of Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Luis Astudillo, along with the Mayor of Los Espejos, Javiera Reyes, and Carolina Tohá, whom I thank for her ongoing support. Additionally, we have the team coordinating the volunteers, elected deputy Ignacio Achurra, Deputy Ana María Gasmuri, and Deputy for Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Lorena Pizarro.»

Jeannette Jara affirmed her proposal to double police presence stating that there should be Carabineros in all communes, not just a few. «We all want to sleep peacefully; we all want to live without fear of being robbed. Achieving this requires territorial equity as well,» she declared, highlighting the first pillar of her campaign.

«The second is ensuring we can arrive at the end of the month with peace of mind,» she added. She explained, «Chile is a country that isn’t falling apart. Chile is a productive nation, but that growth must reach the table of all Chileans and Chileans. So those are the two areas we are focusing on,» she asserted.

Responding to those who claim politics is tough, Jara shared a personal reflection. «I’ve encountered something quite peculiar these days because some say politics is hard. However, I view it rather differently. Have things come easily to you in life? Neither have they for me. I also believe that when things come too easily, they lack any shine. So let’s give it everything we’ve got.» She assured, «this election is open despite what some want to install. The outcome is entirely unpredictable. Our task is to work hard to win the presidency on December 14, not just for us, but for Chile.»

«That is what matters. For Chile,» she emphasized. To inspire her supporters, she reminded them, «Whenever someone tells you it’s impossible or too difficult, I want to remind you of something. Back in January of this year, when I was still the Minister of Labor, newspapers were saying it was impossible for the reform to pass. I even recall them saying, ‘In June, the minister will still be trying to get the reform through.’ I can tell you that today the reform is a reality.» She detailed, «In September, 700,000 individuals received benefits, and in January, 1.6 million retirees in our country will see their benefits increased. Every month. Not just a bonus. Every month.»

The candidate continued recounting a series of achievements that were deemed impossible. «We encountered a challenging primary that was not easy. It was projected that there was no way we could recover. Just two weeks before the primary, it was suggested there was no chance for us. Yet we passed the primary. We won. And now we are united with the parties we faced in the primary as we tackle the presidential second round.» She added, «Then it was thought that the second round would be between two candidates with German last names. Yet we won the presidential first round. We triumphed in the first round. Thus, if you see, we have faced a 2025 where everything has been deemed impossible: the pension reform in January, conducting a primary in June and winning it, and then the first round presidential vote just three weeks ago.»

«I don’t believe in the impossible; I believe in hard work, commitment, convictions, and dreams. And that’s what I urge you to do in these final 12 days because we need you actively (…) Here, resilience and the capacity to fight abound,» she implored those present.

Jara called for total mobilization, stressing, «to truly deliver our message to all neighbors and residents, we need volunteers, supporters, the convinced, skeptics, and those we need to persuade. So I hope that in just 9 minutes, each of you will reach out and engage in each household necessary to win hearts and minds for a hopeful future for Chile, where fear won’t continue to be used as a weapon of political terror,» she requested. «We acknowledge that there are problems, but we also know they can be solved. Experience, commitment, and hard work contribute to this,» she claimed.

In closing, she highlighted the nation’s capacity for unity, stating, «I believe it is critically important what has occurred in recent hours. If we look at a country where we can undertake grand projects like the Teletón when we unite, I assure you we can accomplish even more. Our country is beautiful; it has a bright future. And that growth, which I hope we can achieve with greater strength, holds meaning only if it reaches all Chileans. If everyone’s effort is acknowledged. Because people do sacrifice tremendously,» she expressed.

In her final words, she defended the 40-hour workweek: «And believe me, despite what this republican deputy said about the 40 hours causing people to stay home, I am pleased that we have approved it. I am happy because it allows for a better quality of life. And now, too, these next two weeks will give you more time to manage home responsibilities. To home and family.» With a «Hey, a hug, thank you very much, and let’s keep going! Forward!», the candidate concluded her rally.

