Jeannette Jara Meets with Mayors to Champion Community-Centric Governance in the Metropolitan Region

Original article: “Cuando escuchamos a las comunas, entendemos de verdad lo que importa”: Jeannette Jara se reunió con alcaldes de la R.M

Jeannette Jara: «When We Listen to Communities, We Truly Understand What Matters»

Candidate Jeannette Jara Román held a pivotal meeting with mayors from various municipalities in the Metropolitan Region, as part of her political initiative. The discussion underscored the importance of governing by listening to the genuine needs of the citizens, focusing on aspects such as health, education, inclusion, sports, and accessible opportunities.

Jara emphasized that governing from the grassroots level leads to a radical shift in priorities. «When we listen to communities, we truly understand what matters,» stated Jara Román, highlighting the core of her campaign: to advance concrete proposals that positively impact community life. This direct dialogue with local representatives lays the foundation for effective and approachable governance.

The project outlined during the meeting consists of specific commitments, including the establishment of Educational Resource Centers for Inclusive Education, promoting more inclusive sports programs for children, women, and the elderly, and empowering municipalities with real tools to reach every resident.

Jeannette Jara Román made it clear that this is just the beginning of a campaign that will focus on grassroots engagement. “We will build a ground campaign, making eye contact with people and putting our hearts where they’ve always been: in the daily lives of families,” she stated, reaffirming her commitment to connect with citizens’ realities.

Watch the video

Under the motto «A Compliant Chile Begins with Commitment in Your Neighborhood,» the campaign is gaining momentum, promising consistent work and active presence in various regions.

To solidify this new phase, the agenda continues this Sunday, November 30, with a gathering at 09:00 in front of Bar Victoria with volunteers, before moving to Viña, symbolizing the start of a united effort to advance the country.