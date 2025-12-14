Jeannette Jara: «Politics Matters. It Affects Your Salary, Health, Security, and Time»

Original article: Jeannette Jara: “La política sí importa. Influye en tu sueldo, tu salud, tu seguridad, tu tiempo”

Jeannette Jara’s Statements Before Voting

On the eve of her voting rights exercise, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara gave an interview to CHV Noticias, where she emphasized the importance of respecting democratic traditions, regardless of the election outcome.

The candidate from the Unity Pact for Chile indicated that there are opportunities to discuss the future and confirmed her coordination with opposition candidate José Antonio Kast for a post-electoral unity gesture: «In both cases, it will happen; we are already coordinated for that.» Jara clarified that her differences with Kast are purely political, stating, «there is no personal animosity; these are political projects, and the important thing is to respect the democratic spirit.»

Before casting her vote, the former Minister of Labor sent a direct message to the public, passionately urging participation. «Politics matters. It affects your salary, your health, your security, your time. Your decision matters,» she expressed, underlining the significance of the voting process.

The candidate walked from her mother’s house to her polling station at the Poeta Federico García Lorca High School in the Conchalí commune, where she was cheered by supporters along the way. Before starting her journey, Jara confidently stated her expectation: «My expectation is to win.»

Watch the broadcast from Chilevisión. Interview with Jeannette Jara before voting: