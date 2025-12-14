Jeannette Jara: «Politics Matters. It Affects Your Salary, Health, Security, and Time»

Before casting her vote, Jeannette Jara reiterated to CHV that she will respect the election results and is already coordinating a gesture with Kast, emphasizing that their differences are purely political. She encouraged voter participation, highlighting that "politics matters," and expressed her expectation of winning as she headed to her polling place in Conchalí.

Jeannette Jara: «Politics Matters. It Affects Your Salary, Health, Security, and Time»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Jeannette Jara: “La política sí importa. Influye en tu sueldo, tu salud, tu seguridad, tu tiempo”

Jeannette Jara’s Statements Before Voting

On the eve of her voting rights exercise, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara gave an interview to CHV Noticias, where she emphasized the importance of respecting democratic traditions, regardless of the election outcome.

The candidate from the Unity Pact for Chile indicated that there are opportunities to discuss the future and confirmed her coordination with opposition candidate José Antonio Kast for a post-electoral unity gesture: «In both cases, it will happen; we are already coordinated for that.» Jara clarified that her differences with Kast are purely political, stating, «there is no personal animosity; these are political projects, and the important thing is to respect the democratic spirit.»

Before casting her vote, the former Minister of Labor sent a direct message to the public, passionately urging participation. «Politics matters. It affects your salary, your health, your security, your time. Your decision matters,» she expressed, underlining the significance of the voting process.

The candidate walked from her mother’s house to her polling station at the Poeta Federico García Lorca High School in the Conchalí commune, where she was cheered by supporters along the way. Before starting her journey, Jara confidently stated her expectation: «My expectation is to win.»

Watch the broadcast from Chilevisión. Interview with Jeannette Jara before voting:

Relacionados

The Citizen

Jeannette Jara’s ‘Tía Jeannette’ Digital Campaign Wins 2025 Napolitan Victory Award, the Oscars of Political Marketing

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara: "What I Hope for Most After This Election is That We Can Reconnect"

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Shines in Debate Against José Antonio Kast, Analysts Say Ahead of Runoff Election

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Senator Francisco Huenchumilla Backs Jeannette Jara for a Safe and Just Chile

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

A Citizen-Driven Campaign: "Chile Can Change from the Ground Up with the Strength of Its People"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Concludes Campaign in Valparaíso Just Days Before Presidential Elections

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Connects with Influencers in Halloween-Themed Gathering to Discuss Campaign Proposals

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Comments on Republican Congressman Cristián Araya: "They Have Opposed Lifting Bank Secrecy Too Many Times..."

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Darío Quiroga Steps Down from Jeannette Jara's Campaign Leadership: "We Appreciate the Work Done During This Time"

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano