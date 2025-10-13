Jeannette Jara Promises Up to 20% Cut in Electricity Bills in New Campaign Briefing

As every Monday am, the square in the París y Londres neighborhood in downtown Santiago hosted a new press briefing by presidential candidate Jeannette Jara’s campaign — a media event to unveil fresh announcements and weigh in on the week’s political agenda ahead of the November 16 presidential election.

With the vote less than a month away to decide Chile’s next president, these Monday briefings bring both highlights to celebrate and controversies to debate.

Leading the announcements was an economic measure: cutting electricity bills by up to 20% for Chilean households. In a potential Jara government, she proposes the ‘Family Budget Relief’ plan, guaranteeing every family an ‘Essential Electricity Consumption’ allowance to lower monthly costs.

‘Our platform has a clear focus: putting people at the center — and to win we must speak plainly to them,’ spokesperson Gael Yeomans said after outlining the measure.

Asked about recent polls that have placed Jara at the top of voter preferences for several weeks, campaign spokespeople responded: ‘People are the best poll, and we will know their final decision on election day.’

Finally, the campaign confirmed that Jeannette Jara will take part in the upcoming Enade business debate and continue campaigning this Sunday in Chile’s Valparaíso Region, because ‘elections are also won on the ground,’ Yeomans concluded.

El Ciudadano