Jeannette Jara Proposes Veterinary Insurance and a National Network of Clinics to Enhance Pet Welfare

The presidential candidate from Unidad por Chile, Jeannette Jara, unveiled a comprehensive set of measures aimed at improving pet care and promoting responsible ownership, directly addressing one of the main challenges families face: the high cost of veterinary health services.

This initiative calls for direct state intervention in a market currently dominated by the private sector.

“We will advance in the comprehensive protection of the welfare of companion animals. In Chile, companion animals hold a very special place in family life, yet we still face challenges due to a lack of oversight and education, which perpetuate abandonment and irresponsibility, affecting both pets and wildlife. We will tackle these challenges with concrete measures,” she stated.

The progressive candidate’s program includes four main initiatives that aim to work synergistically: the Complementary Veterinary Insurance for Pets (SeVet), the National Network of Associated Veterinary Clinics, a target of one million sterilizations, and the strengthening of the current Responsible Pet Ownership Law (Ley Cholito).

“Today, the vast majority of Chilean families consider their pets an essential part of their homes. That’s why we present SeVet, a complementary veterinary insurance that provides financial protection, access to a national network of clinics, and essential free services. It is a modern public policy that relieves the financial burden on families,” Jara emphasized.

Complementary Veterinary Insurance for Pets (SeVet)

One of the key measures is the creation of the Complementary Veterinary Insurance for Pets (SeVet), intended for all pets registered in the National Registry. Its management would be entrusted to FONASA, marking a milestone in the conception of public policies for companion animals.

The insurance would cover essential public interest services such as sterilizations, mandatory vaccinations, and euthanasia at no cost.

Additionally, it will allow families to access a National Network of Veterinary Clinics at lower costs, offering certainty and financial protection for those who take on responsible pet ownership.

National Network of Veterinary Clinics

This network of clinics associated with SeVet will adhere to public regulations, expanding the availability of veterinary services nationwide.

The goal is to increase the provision of veterinary services throughout the country, “preventing geographic or socioeconomic factors from limiting families’ access to animal health.”

Reproductive Control and One Million Sterilizations

To address the root of the problems of abandonment and overpopulation, the program sets a concrete goal of one million sterilizations during a potential administration, with a target of 250,000 procedures in the first year.

This policy will be supported by regional educational programs promoting responsible ownership, civic education, and increased use of microchips.

Strengthening the Cholito Law

Simultaneously, a strengthening of the Cholito Law is proposed. The candidate aims to “align regulations with international animal welfare standards and enhance enforcement,” focusing on encouraging responsible adoption and discouraging uncontrolled breeding and sale of animals.

Complementary Measures

The proposal package is rounded out with broader cultural and structural initiatives. Among them, the gradual transformation of zoos into Conservation Parks will be promoted, focusing on animal welfare, species preservation, and environmental education.

Additionally, animals will be integrated into disaster risk management plans, and education on respect and protection for animals will be promoted from early childhood through secondary education, aiming to cultivate more aware and empathetic citizens.

Finally, collaboration with civil society organizations and animal protection groups will be encouraged as partners in designing public policies.

Through these proposals, Jara positions animal welfare not only as an ethical issue but also as a public health policy and support for families and their pets, who are an essential part of their homes.

