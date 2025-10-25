Jeannette Jara Reinforces Commitment to Border Security and Combating Illegal Immigration During Antofagasta Visit

During her visit to Antofagasta, Jeannette Jara reaffirmed her commitment to border security and the fight against illegal immigration, proposing the establishment of a second technological border equipped with biometric control. She also highlighted the need to combat drug trafficking and money laundering by eliminating bank secrecy.

Featured image published on the Antofagasta Autonomous Region of Chile fanpage

This morning, center-left presidential candidate Jeannette Jara visited «Antofagasta TV» in Northern Chile, engaging for over thirty minutes with the hosts on critical local issues such as the surge in illegal immigration and crime, how to safeguard the borders, and what security measures will be implemented to protect citizens in the area.

According to recent official government statistics, there are currently over 300,000 undocumented immigrants in Chile, most of whom entered the country through unauthorized passages, presenting a significant challenge for Northern regions that border neighboring countries like Bolivia and Peru, with nearly 805 kilometers of territory lacking effective oversight.

“We should strengthen the police force, increase the number of Carabineros, and bolster the PDI, among other strategies to achieve this (…) We also invite those interested in police careers to extend their service. The solutions being proposed today generally resemble those from the 1970s, like building a wall—something practically impossible to enforce across nearly 800 kilometers of territory,” the candidate stated, offering a decisive proposal for the region: “We aim to establish a second technological border, primarily in Ollagüe, as people are moving down… employing biometric control and video analytics.”

Jara also addressed another chronic issue afflicting the region: drug trafficking and narco culture. “I believe our youth are in danger, and I don’t want children to become drug traffickers. I know there are regions where this is more prevalent, and it’s something we must combat fiercely,” she explained, emphasizing the way to tackle it: “Bank secrecy has become an obstacle to pursuing illicit money, and this is where we differ from the right. This is already part of my government program.”

The upcoming presidential elections, which will determine who will occupy La Moneda for the 2026-2030 term, are scheduled for Sunday, November 16.

