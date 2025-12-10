Original article: Lo pagó en 2020: Jeannette Jara compartió comprobante de pago del TAG y llamó a parar con las noticias falsas

Jeannette Jara Shares Payment Proof from 2020 to Counter False Claims About TAG Debt

In response to persistent allegations from journalist Constanza Santa María regarding an alleged unpaid TAG debt, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara took to social media to share proof of her payment, which was made in 2020, as she highlighted during the debate.

It’s important to note that during the Anatel debate, the host of the private channel Mega confronted Jara, reminding her of her previous support for the law that eliminates TAG penalties. She stated, «However, it remains troubling what you admitted in that response: that you had to pay over $600,000 in fines for driving on the Central Highway without a TAG from December 14 to December 28, 2019. You settled the debt on November 9 of last year, six years later,» Santa María challenged.

In response, Jeannette Jara stated, «No, immediately. I paid it a few months later. This is a significant fake news claim, by the way,» which did not satisfy the journalist, who followed up with, «If you say you drove without a TAG for a week, from December 14 to December 28, how did it amount to over $600,000?»

«A few months, Constanza, I paid it right away,» Jara insisted, but the interviewer pressed again: «That doesn’t add up since the fine is 70,000 pesos.»

Addressing Santa María’s skepticism, Jeannette Jara reiterated that she had promptly paid off the debt, assuring that she could validate this with the bank statement upon her return home.

«Let me clarify this, as we are discussing major fake news here. I bought a car at that time because I had been doing well. When I purchased it, I didn’t quickly handle the TAG registration, which is my responsibility. I delayed and drove for quite a while without a TAG. I subsequently paid the fine, and it must have been in 2020—I don’t remember the exact date, but I can confirm it as soon as I get home and pull up the bank receipt. But the claim that I just paid it now is a tremendous fake news article,» Jara asserted during the debate. Today, she fulfilled her promise and shared the bank receipt.

Although I have been clear on several occasions, some insist on spreading lies about me. Here is the payment receipt confirming what I have persistently stated. Enough of fake news. pic.twitter.com/KyXIqUMSFm — Jeannette Jara Román (@jeannette_jara) December 10, 2025

El Ciudadano