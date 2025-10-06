Jeannette Jara Unveils Expanded Government Program with 383 Measures After Nationwide Listening Tour

This morning at the Paris–Londres neighborhood square in downtown Santiago, during a new campaign briefing, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara unveiled an addendum to her government program outlining fresh proposals for Chile

This morning at the Paris–Londres neighborhood square in downtown Santiago, during a new campaign briefing, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara unveiled an addendum to her government program outlining fresh proposals for Chile.

Although the official document was published on August 18 at www.jeannettejara.cl and filed the same day with Chile’s Electoral Service (Servel), the version presented today incorporates the latest updates, reflecting weeks of public listening sessions and regional meetings.

The text, which initially spanned 84 pages, was expanded following Jara’s nationwide tour, during which she visited more than 27 cities across the country’s 16 regions over nearly a month, gathering concerns, proposals, and aspirations directly from citizens.

The updated center-left platform, titled “Un Chile que Cumple” (A Chile That Delivers), now totals 110 pages and 383 measures. Its headline initiatives address key national priorities including the economy, healthcare, housing, public safety, border control, education, and crime, among others.

According to Jara, the official document reaffirms the implementation of the Vital Income (Ingreso Vital) at CLP 750,000 per month, along with significant reductions in electricity bills for all Chilean families.

It also proposes eliminating the use of the UF (Unidad de Fomento) in basic utility bills to prevent unjustified increases, and launching the “Hipotecazo Joven,” a measure to help people aged 25 to 40 purchase homes priced up to CLP 100 million, with monthly mortgage payments capped at CLP 300,000, indexed to the UF.

