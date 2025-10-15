Jeannette Jara Unveils Video Preview of Her Televised Campaign Slot Ahead of First-Round Broadcast

Every campaign needs its own televised slot. It is the moment candidates anticipate most, alongside debates — a prime-time window to reach households nationwide and persuade the last undecided voters.

Jeannette Jara has stepped forward to share a preview of what will air in her segment: a video in which the candidate retraces her life story, from humble beginnings to the many jobs she has held.

It follows her from her earliest university days to her primary victory, weaving emotion together with the candidate’s extensive resume to contrast her track record with that of her rivals.

On the video, Jeannette Jara said it was \»made by very professional people—Chilean artists, set designers, wardrobe, sound engineers, and a tremendous team—and, beyond that, it has the virtue of creatively showing what we have already done: what we have delivered for Chile, and a vision of what we will be able to do.\»

The first-round campaign broadcast will air starting Friday, October 17 at 12:45 p.m., with a repeat in the evening. This marks the official start of the public campaign for all candidates, and Jara is already gearing up for the most intense stretch before the election.

All campaign slots can run through Thursday, November 13, in the days leading up to the first round. With Jeannette Jara leading the polls, her team hopes to bring even more voters into the center-left candidate’s camp in the final push.

