Jeannette Jara Unveils Video Preview of Her Televised Campaign Slot Ahead of First-Round Broadcast

The candidate used her Instagram account to share a preview of her appearance in the first-round presidential campaign slot, which will be broadcast starting Friday, October 17 at 12:40 p.m. Meanwhile, the parliamentary campaign slot will air at 8:40 p.m.

Jeannette Jara Unveils Video Preview of Her Televised Campaign Slot Ahead of First-Round Broadcast
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Every campaign needs its own televised slot. It is the moment candidates anticipate most, alongside debates — a prime-time window to reach households nationwide and persuade the last undecided voters.

Jeannette Jara has stepped forward to share a preview of what will air in her segment: a video in which the candidate retraces her life story, from humble beginnings to the many jobs she has held.

It follows her from her earliest university days to her primary victory, weaving emotion together with the candidate’s extensive resume to contrast her track record with that of her rivals.

On the video, Jeannette Jara said it was \»made by very professional people—Chilean artists, set designers, wardrobe, sound engineers, and a tremendous team—and, beyond that, it has the virtue of creatively showing what we have already done: what we have delivered for Chile, and a vision of what we will be able to do.\»

The first-round campaign broadcast will air starting Friday, October 17 at 12:45 p.m., with a repeat in the evening. This marks the official start of the public campaign for all candidates, and Jara is already gearing up for the most intense stretch before the election.

All campaign slots can run through Thursday, November 13, in the days leading up to the first round. With Jeannette Jara leading the polls, her team hopes to bring even more voters into the center-left candidate’s camp in the final push.

Read more:

Alza en las cuentas de la luz

Jeannette Jara calls for refunds over excessive electricity bills and proposes a plan to cut rates by 20%

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

"For You, For Chile": Jeannette Jara Campaign Launches Plan to Raise Incomes and Cut Electricity Costs

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Launches Vital Income of 750,000 Pesos a Month; Campaign Unveils Giant Banner in Central Santiago

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara’s Campaign Aims to Lead on Small Donors: More Than 700 People Have Already Contributed

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Jara Distances Herself From Albornoz Over ENAP Trips: "I Turned Down Many Trips as Minister"

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

“Pure Fascism”: Deputy Lorena Pizarro Accuses Chile’s Right of Exploiting the Bernarda Vera Case Mid-Campaign

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Campaign Spokesperson Rebukes Housing Minister Carlos Montes Over Valparaíso Reconstruction Delays

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara at ENADE 2025: Growth Must Reach Every Chilean Household

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara’s ‘Tía Jeannette’ Digital Campaign Wins 2025 Napolitan Victory Award, the Oscars of Political Marketing

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

"La Jaraneta at Your Door": Jeannette Jara Draws Massive Crowd in La Granja’s San Gregorio, Pledges Public Safety and 750,000-Peso Vital Income

Hace 4 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano