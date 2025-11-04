Jeannette Jara’s Campaign Team Plans Massive Closing Rallies in Concepción, Valparaíso, and Santiago

Artists and musical groups like Los Pettinellis and Juanito Ayala will participate in these community events. "We hope that these closing rallies before the first round demonstrate what the people of Chile want: proposals for a better future," stated Nicole Cardoch, territorial coordinator for Jeannette Jara's campaign.

As the first round of presidential elections approaches, Jeannette Jara’s campaign team is gearing up for three large closing rallies in the cities of Concepción, Valparaíso, and Santiago.

The first of these events is scheduled for Friday, November 7, in the Plaza de la Independencia, located in the heart of Biobío’s capital. Activities will begin at 6:00 PM, featuring artistic and cultural performances, with musical groups and artists including Los Pettinellis, Lali de La Hoz, Juanito Ayala, and Batucada Concepción.

Next, on Tuesday, November 11, the campaign will host a closing event in Santiago’s Maipú commune, starting at 6:00 PM at Plaza de Maipú. Various artists and musical groups, such as Sonora 5 Estrellas, will take part, along with Juanito Ayala and Los Pettinellis.

The final rally will take place from 5:00 PM on Thursday, November 13, at Plaza Sotomayor in Valparaíso, featuring performances by “Tomo como Rey,” Juanito Ayala, and Pascuala Ilabaca.

Nicole Cardoch, the territorial coordinator for Jeannette Jara’s campaign, emphasized that «with these rallies, we aim to convey the citizen support we’ve observed during these weeks in the field: the enthusiasm and dedication our volunteers have shown throughout Chile.»

«We hope that these closing events before the first round demonstrate what the people of Chile want: proposals for a better future,» Cardoch added, also hinting at the participation of many artists and personalities who have joined the campaign. «We are very excited about what could happen in Concepción, Plaza de Maipú, and Plaza Sotomayor in Valparaíso.»

