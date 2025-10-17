Original article: Unidad por Chile: la franja de Jeannette Jara combina emoción y firmeza en sus primeros mensajes

Jeannette Jara’s Presidential Campaign Ad Blends Emotion with Determination in First Messages

The presidential campaign ad for Jeannette Jara made its debut with an emotionally charged presentation that highlights the everyday lives of ordinary citizens in Chile. Featured in the ad are men and women from various regions, jobs, and ages—including children, youth, the elderly, fishermen, and miners—who recite snippets of the candidate’s speech while placing a hand over their hearts before speaking.

The preview of the ad already hinted at the content’s tone: «Throughout my life, I have fought for increased pensions and a decent income that allows us to spend more time with our families,» referring to progress made during her tenure in reducing work hours, pension reform, the PGU, and raising the minimum wage.

This initial segment portrays Jeannette Jara as a representative of real Chile, transferring her messages to the voices of the people and projecting an image of cross-cutting unity and shared effort.

The clip concludes with the candidate surrounded by the same individuals who feature in the message, stating:

“Today, I come to put my heart into Chile, because loving Chile means providing real solutions for its people. From north to south, building a country where lives can change for the better.”

Security and Border Control: A Firm Message on Order and State Intelligence

The second video of the ad addresses the issue of security and border control, employing a firmer tone with a call for state action.

“We not only need a hard hand but also an intelligent one. It is the state’s duty to tidy up the house. Enough with empty promises. In my government, we will act,” declares Jara in the spot, suggesting concrete measures to combat irregular immigration and illicit trafficking.

Highlighted actions include the implementation of a ‘digital wall’, utilizing drones, thermal cameras, and increased presence of police and armed forces in critical areas.

The candidate also shifts focus to ports, pointing out that they are another entry point for drugs and smuggling. To address this, she proposes doubling cargo scans using artificial intelligence to enhance the state’s detection and control capabilities.

With these initial messages, Jeannette Jara’s campaign ad aims to merge human connection with political decisiveness, positioning her as a candidate who promises social progress alongside firmness in addressing the security challenges that concern the nation.