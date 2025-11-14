Jeannette Jara’s Team Denies Relation to Woman Claiming to be Her «Cousin» in Viral Video

"We regret facing yet another instance of misinformation spread through social media aimed at undermining the candidate's credibility, and we condemn these actions, which seek to damage public trust and democratic coexistence. Chile deserves a clean campaign based on ideas, proposals, and respect," stated in a public declaration.

Jeannette Jara’s Team Denies Relation to Woman Claiming to be Her «Cousin» in Viral Video
The team of presidential candidate Jeannette Jara issued a statement condemning a new «act of defamation» against her, this time through a video circulated on social media wherein a woman, who claims to be Jara’s «cousin,» speaks negatively about her and urges others not to vote for her.

Regarding the video spreading on social media, featuring a woman identifying herself as ‘Adriana Vargas Jara’ and claiming to be related to Jeannette Jara, we categorically deny that this woman has any familial or social connection to the presidential candidate,» the statement from Jara’s team indicates.

This material, they added, «constitutes an act of defamation against the presidential candidate. Our team is working diligently and will present appropriate actions today, ensuring all necessary investigations are conducted and appropriate sanctions are applied.

«We regret facing yet another instance of misinformation spread through social media aimed at undermining the candidate’s credibility, and we condemn these actions, which seek to damage public trust and democratic coexistence. Chile deserves a clean campaign based on ideas, proposals, and respect—without dirty tactics undermining citizens’ rights to informed decision-making,» concluded Jara’s team statement.

