Among the positive outcomes was the reinstatement of the Más AMA program, which benefits senior citizens. After the session, Finance Minister Nicolás Grau appreciated the improvements made, emphasizing that "fiscal responsibility was maintained, with a spending growth framework of 1.7% and debt control. Additionally, social responsibility was prioritized by focusing on various social programs."

Joint Commission Reviews 2026 Budget: Right-Wing Rejection of Funding for Public Safety Ministry
Original article: A comisión mixta el Presupuesto 2026: Derecha rechazó recursos para el Ministerio de Seguridad Pública

After 22 votes, the Chamber of Deputies completed the review of the Senate amendments to the 2026 Budget Law (bill 17870), with most amendments approved, while several specific items remain pending for a joint Senate-Chamber committee to address.

In this context, members from the Communist Party, Broad Front, and Socialist Party raised concerns regarding the Senate’s removal of funding for Memory Sites, as well as the reduction of funding for the Cultural Voucher, which will negatively affect seniors and youth. There were also criticisms of an alleged «attempt to dismantle» the National Youth Institute.

On a positive note, the restoration of the Más AMA program, which benefits senior citizens, was highlighted.

Following the session, Finance Minister Nicolás Grau praised the improvements made, noting that «fiscal responsibility was maintained, with a spending growth framework of 1.7% and debt control. Additionally, social responsibility was prioritized by focusing on various social programs.»

The minister also emphasized the government’s commitment to establish a schedule for creating new SLEP (Educational and Local Services), focusing on municipalities facing financial challenges.

Other points highlighted by Minister Grau included increased funding for computer purchases for students in the public and subsidized sectors, strengthening primary healthcare with a 15 billion increase for rural municipalities, and an additional 1.5 billion for the Comptroller’s Office to improve its IT systems and hire more personnel.

Grau also noted a reduction of high salaries through a 20% cut in critical functions, with the resulting funds redirected to social programs.

What Was Rejected?

Fourteen items were rejected, including allocations for the National Congress, particularly concerning payments to former presidents; and those for Public Safety, where the right-wing opposition expects «improvements,» specifically regarding the anti-organized crime plan and the police.

Other issues from the 2026 Budget that will go to the joint committee include:

  • Changes to the funding for Memory Sites and Injuv.
  • The authorization to postpone the compliance obligation related to the financing mechanism for the strategic capabilities of National Defense concerning the Strategic Contingency Fund.
  • A provision regarding the transfer of teaching professionals.
  • The accountability report on the progress toward the structural balance goal committed for the year, and
  • The obligation for senior officials to report on disciplinary procedures applied for the misuse of medical leaves, among others.

News in Development / El Ciudadano

