José Antonio Kast’s Paid European Vacation While Serving as Deputy Raises Eyebrows

Original article: José Antonio Kast y sus vacaciones pagadas en Europa mientras era diputado

By Anonymous

In July 2015, then-deputy José Antonio Kast (UDI) embarked on a more than month-long trip across Europe, coinciding with the legislative session. The parliament member sought constitutional permission for 30 days, enabling him to be absent from the Congress while retaining his salary and benefits.

The journey began on July 9, 2015, with a flight to Spain, marking the start of his European tour. From there, he traveled to France, where he was seen at the Louvre Museum in Paris, and subsequently moved on to Germany, returning to Chile on August 11 after a 32-day holiday.

During this time, Kast visited museums and iconic tourist destinations in Western Europe, with no records of parliamentary activities, official meetings, or political engagements tied to his legislative duties.

The leave Kast utilized is outlined in Article 60 of the Political Constitution of Chile, which states that “the deputy or senator who leaves the country for more than thirty days without permission from the Chamber to which they belong will cease to hold office.”

Essentially, parliamentarians can leave the country if authorized by the Chamber, while maintaining their salary and associated rights during their absence.

Despite being a personal trip, the deputy received his full monthly salary, equivalent to over 6.5 million pesos at the time, along with transportation, fuel, and food allowances related to his position. In total, he was away from the country for 32 days while drawing a salary, backed by a constitutional permit that—while legal—sparked criticisms regarding the use of parliamentary privileges.

Months later, in May 2016, Kast resigned from the UDI, citing ethical reasons and distancing himself from the party. However, his European trip—taken while fully receiving his remuneration as a deputy—remains one of the most scrutinized episodes of his tenure in Congress.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

