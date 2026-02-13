José Jerí Faces Uncertain Future as 79 Signatures Gathered for Parliamentary Vote on His Continuity as Interim President

Original article: Jerí en la cuerda floja: juntan 79 firmas para citarlo y votar su continuidad como presidente interino

The Renovación Popular faction surpassed the regulatory threshold and submitted a request for an extraordinary session that will determine the future of José Jerí, amidst serious allegations concerning his functional conduct and suspected irregular ties with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang.

In the midst of the political crisis currently affecting Peru, the Renovación Popular faction succeeded in gathering the necessary support to demand the attendance of interim president José Jerí in Parliament and debate his continuation in office.

The initiative, spearheaded by the political group led by Rafael López Aliaga, collected a total of 79 signatures to formalize the request with the relevant authorities, surpassing the minimum required by Congress rules of 78 signatures for such extraordinary convocations.

«The Renovación Popular faction officially presents, with 79 signatures, the request for an Extraordinary Plenary. We demand that José Jerí appear before the Congress of Peru and provide necessary explanations regarding the serious concerns about his conduct in office,» confirmed the parliamentary group through its social media channels.

The crucial aim of this measure is to debate the motions for censure and vacancy filed against José Jerí, who has been serving as the President of the Republic by constitutional succession after the departure of former president Dina Boluarte, due to the vacancy declaration initiated by Congress.

The announcement and the tangible possibility of his removal from office—given the serious questions raised about his management—have already sparked speculation and suggestions among parliamentarians regarding potential successors should the plenary vote for his dismissal.

The Race Against Time to Gather Signatures

The process of collecting signatures was neither simple nor immediate. As reported in recent days, the initiative initially enjoyed support from several parties until it temporarily stagnated at 41 signatures, an insufficient number raising doubts about the request’s feasibility. Days of negotiations among parliamentary spokespersons ensued, gradually accumulating support one signature at a time, moving closer to the required threshold.

Between February 1 and February 10, the campaign had managed to gather 63 signatures from groups such as Podemos Perú, Perú Libre, Acción Popular, and the Socialist Faction. However, the final stretch to reach the 78 necessary signatures proved to be the most challenging. It was then that new revelations regarding the actions of Jerí Oré—brought to light by media reports and social media— tipped the scale, facilitating the inclusion of the required signatures, as noted by the portal El Buho.

The final push came from Alianza Para el Progreso (APP), with additional support from Podemos Perú.

«APP contributed 17 signatures, as confirmed by its spokesperson Eduardo Salhuana. Likewise, the leader of Podemos Perú, José Luna Gálvez, has also expressed his willingness to sign the document to facilitate the debate,» reported the cited media outlet.

The Allegations Supporting the Motion Against Jerí

The foundations of the motions filed against José Jerí are based on serious allegations regarding his functional behavior and lack of suitability to continue leading the Executive Branch. Specifically, the charges reference the so-called «Chifagate» case, linked to suspected irregularities that allegedly occurred on December 26, 2025, and January 6, when the president purportedly engaged in questionable meetings and dealings with businessman Zhihua Yang.

Yang is listed as an individual under investigation in the fiscal file 25-2026, overseen by the Second Specialized Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for Corruption of Officials in Lima, and has also been summoned to testify before the Congressional Oversight Committee.

The Chifagate scandal broke when meetings not documented in the president’s official agenda were revealed, and the parliamentary body seeks to ascertain the exact dates of contact, the content of conversations, and whether these meetings led to agreements or commitments related to investment projects.

According to the congressmen, these events have caused significant social discredit that directly impacts the Presidency of Peru.

In addition to the episodes involving the Chinese businessman, Jerí faces a number of other opened fronts that contribute to the questioning atmosphere surrounding his leadership. Notably, allegations regarding the unexplained wealth of his associate Stephany Vega have emerged.

Parliamentary Procedure and Established Timelines

Following the formal submission of the request for the extraordinary plenary, the document will be handed over to the president of Congress, Fernando Rospigliosi, the highest authority of the Board of Directors. It is Rospigliosi’s responsibility to set the schedule for the extraordinary session, a process that must comply with the established timelines and procedures in the Congress’s internal regulations.

According to existing regulations, the presidency of Congress has a period of up to 15 business days to issue the formal call and send invitations to the parliamentarians.

This communication will define the exact date and time when the Congress plenary will convene to deliberate and vote on the future of José Jerí.