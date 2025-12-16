José Kast’s Controversial Remarks in Argentina: Denies Plans to Expel 300,000 Immigrants

Original article: «No dijimos de expulsar 300.000 inmigrantes»: Las primeras contradicciones de José Kast desde Argentina

By Lucas Sáez

Following President-elect José Antonio Kast’s trip to Argentina, Chilean media crossed the mountains to cover the initial strategic moves of the militant and founder of the Republican Party on international soil.

During a press conference in Argentina, an awkward moment unfolded when, under the gaze of journalists, the former deputy stated that they would never expel 300,000 immigrants on the first day of his administration due to «lack of capacity.»

«We never said that we would be able to expel 300,000 people on the first day, and in fact, it’s more than 300,000. It is clear that there is no capacity to do this. The invitation is that if someone wishes to return to Chile someday, they should do so properly,» explained the future President of the Republic.

However, these statements sharply contrast with those made by José Antonio Kast during his campaign for the 2025 presidential elections. Specifically, in the Archi Debate, the 59-year-old attorney confirmed that «the most successful year for expulsions will be 2026, after we take office.»

This contradiction did not go unnoticed, leading to immediate criticisms of the Republican on social media.

Clashed with Argentine Press

Another notable moment occurred outside the Casa Rosada, where José Antonio Kast found himself in a small debate with an Argentine journalist who was attempting to capture the President-elect’s comments for a live broadcast on the television channel A24.

The former deputy asked the journalist to leave the area, claiming he was «pressing on people.» In response, the program hosts stated that it was «insane,» pointing out that he is a public figure and should understand the press’s role.

Later, José Antonio Kast did not hesitate to threaten the same journalist for doing his job. «You won’t be allowed in this afternoon (to the conference) if you put the microphone there,» were Kast’s words just seconds after the incident.

Kast clashed with the Argentine press at the gate of the Casa Rosada (while covering his arrival and greeting a small group of people). He angrily threatened the media by saying he wouldn’t let them into his press conference in the afternoon. Live criticism ensued for his behavior: pic.twitter.com/Q8ElNuIyCZ — Vagabundo ilustrado (@vagoilustrado) December 16, 2025

We will continue to provide updates.