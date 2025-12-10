Journalist Fernando Lasalvia Challenges Kast with ‘Los Abuelos de la DINA’ and Social Media Cheers ‘He Served the Country’

Original article: Periodista de El Ciudadano deja pagando a Kast con “Los Abuelos de la DINA” y redes celebran que “hizo patria por todo el país”

Following his controversial participation in the Anatel 2025 presidential debate, Republican candidate José Antonio Kast experienced another tense moment when Fernando Lasalvia, a journalist from El Ciudadano, left him momentarily speechless with his trademark humor and sarcasm.

This incident occurred during the press conference afterward, where Kast couldn’t hide his irritation after the reporter referenced a song titled ‘Mil Horas como Perro’ by ‘Los Abuelos de la DINA’. This moment was celebrated by netizens on social media, who declared that the former CQC reporter ‘served the country’.

“Candidate, let’s be very direct because we have little time. One of the things discussed a lot was your musical ranking in the segment… I wanted to know if you ever considered including Los Abuelos de la DINA, with their song Mil Horas como Perro. With much respect to the dogs for comparing them to those grandparents,” Lasalvia humorously opened the question round.

“Did you decide to free that song from the grandparents, even though it violated copyright rights?” he added.

In response, Kast turned to the rest of the press and said, “Are there any questions that interest Chileans and do not use this space to create some kind of bad mood?”

“I’m not going to answer,” he asserted.

Later on, Kast acknowledged that he had participated in various humorous platforms, even appearing alongside the journalist. However, he maintained his refusal to answer Lasalvia, the host of ‘Nadie se Salvia’.

“We know each other; I have enjoyed being on humor programs with you, but I think you are losing your way. I believe that this is not the time for what you are doing, and I would ask that your colleagues call you to seriousness,” the ultraright-wing candidate emphasized.

The fact that the reporter used a classic Argentine rock song like ‘Mil Horas’ from Los Abuelos de la Nada to present a metaphor again highlighted José Antonio Kast’s discomfort when discussing those convicted of human rights violations during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, especially in cases like that of Miguel Krassnoff, a former DINA agent sentenced to over a thousand years in prison for crimes against humanity.

Throughout the presidential race, the Republican candidate has been under public scrutiny due to the possibility that if elected, he would grant pardons to criminals like Krassnoff.

In the debates, Kast has expressed his disagreement with the idea of ‘compensated denunciation,’ arguing that he believes in justice and treating those suffering from terminal illnesses with respect. This position aligns with a proposed bill by senators from Renovación Nacional and the UDI regarding alternative sentences for older prisoners or those who are ill, which could benefit inmates from the former Punta Peuco prison — now the Til Til Penitentiary Center.

Lasalvia ‘Served the Country’

The way Fernando Lasalvia approached and trolled Kast after the debate was widely celebrated by internet users, who asserted that the journalist ‘served the country.’

Good question from Lasalvia

But the candidate took it badly.

Several users on X highlighted how “Lasalvia always gets Kast to stumble” and some even called him a “genius.”

How Lasalvia always makes Kast fall HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

