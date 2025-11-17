Karol Cariola, Chile’s Most Voted Senator, Emphasizes Commitment to Community and Democracy

The elected legislator emphasized the necessity of uniting against José Antonio Kast's candidacy, stating: "What is at risk is democracy. José Antonio Kast represents everything Chile does not need: regressions in social rights and women's rights. José Antonio Kast is a danger, and this should unite and strengthen all democratic forces in the country," reiterated the senator elected in the Valparaíso Region with over 170,000 votes.

Karol Cariola (PC), the most voted senator in Chile, led a coordination meeting on Monday at Plaza Aníbal Pinto in Valparaíso with elected officials from the Unidad por Chile Pact in the Region.

Called by Regional Governor Rodrigo Mundaca, the gathering marked the beginning of a new phase of collaborative efforts ahead of the presidential runoff, urging unity to strengthen Jeannette Jara’s candidacy and ensure a coordinated effort in the area.

After the meeting, Cariola, who received a record national majority of 170,919 votes, expressed gratitude for the public support and highlighted her commitment in this new phase: «I am very thankful for the tremendous result we achieved in the Valparaíso Region. I am proud to represent it and to continue working alongside all the authorities present here.»

«I would like to thank the 170,919 people who voted for this candidacy. This is a significant vote, and I see it as a backing for the work we have done,» stated the elected senator.

In this context, Karol Cariola emphasized that this support recognizes a consistent legislative trajectory, with 32 laws authored by her now enacted: «The Congressional Observatory showed that I am the deputy with the highest legislative effectiveness, with the most projects turned into laws. This achievement reflects serious work with the community, which was appreciated by the citizens today,» asserted the PC parliamentarian.

Presidential Runoff

Looking ahead, Karol Cariola announced that the focus is now on building a common front to solidify support for Jeannette Jara’s candidacy in the presidential runoff: «We are a team, and we will contribute to our region’s development alongside the Regional Governor. In unity, we will work together to win in the second round with Jeannette Jara,» she assured.

The legislator emphasized the importance of acting united against the candidacy of José Antonio Kast: «What is at risk is democracy. José Antonio Kast represents everything Chile does not need: regressions in social rights and women’s rights. José Antonio Kast is a danger, and this should unite and strengthen all democratic forces in the country.»

«We cannot measure the second round based on the first. No one owns the votes. We must engage in conversations and highlight the risks involved and the opportunities our presidential candidate represents,» emphasized Cariola.

