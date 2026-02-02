Kast Embarks on Ideological Tour in Europe: Meetings Planned with Right-Wing Leaders in Italy and Hungary

The elected leader will also be present at the "Transatlantic Summit for Freedom of Expression," organized by the Political Network for Values (PNV) and sponsored by European far-right groups Patriots and the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ERC).

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Kast inicia gira ideológica en Europa: Se reunirá con líderes de derecha de Italia y Hungría

On Monday, February 2, elected Chilean President José Antonio Kast commenced a short ideological tour of Europe, which has been characterized as «purely ideological» due to its focus on meetings with political figures aligned with the far-right: Viktor Órban, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy. Additionally, he will participate in a forum for «European ultraconservatives» in Belgium.

Far from being the «strategic» initiative portrayed by the Chilean media, a critical perspective reveals the current geopolitical irrelevance of Hungary and Italy compared to other European countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Germany—both on the global stage and concerning Chile’s national interests.

According to Kast himself before his departure, the purpose of his trip is to learn about the repressive immigration policies implemented by Hungary and Italy, similar to his recent motivations for visiting El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

European Far-Right Forum

In addition to his meetings with Órban and Meloni, Kast will also attend the «Transatlantic Summit for Freedom of Expression» taking place in Belgium.

This event is organized by the Political Network for Values (PNV) and sponsored by European far-right groups, including Patriots and the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ERC). It has been reported that politicians and civil representatives from over 35 countries will participate, along with leaders from the main conservative parliamentary blocs in Europe.

Kast is scheduled to return to Chile on Friday, February 6.

