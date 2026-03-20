Kast Increases Salary Cap for Advisors to $9.9 Million: A Shift from Boric’s $5.5 Million Limit

Original article: Kast aumenta tope de sueldos para sus asesores a $9,9 millones: Boric lo había fijado en $5,5 millones

Through a directive issued by the Budget Directorate (Dipres), Kast’s government has raised the salary cap for advisors to both the President of the Republic and the ministers, now set at 9.9 million pesos.

This figure starkly contrasts with the limit established by Gabriel Boric’s administration, which capped the «maximum salary» for advisors at 5.5 million pesos. Furthermore, this decision contradicts Kast’s rhetoric of «emergency» and «fiscal adjustment» that characterized his campaign and the early days of his government.

Specifically, in Circular Office No. 15, Dipres stipulated a monthly salary limit of $9,963,058 for the advisors to the Head of State, provided they meet all established qualifications.

What are these qualifications? Firstly, they must possess a professional degree of at least eight semesters; secondly, they should have a minimum of ten years of experience; and finally, they need to hold a postgraduate degree, either a master’s or a doctorate.

According to the regulations, if an advisor partially meets these requirements, their salary will be «lower,» set by Kast’s administration at $7,749,045 per month.

Additionally, the directive outlines that for professional advisors working with ministers from the so-called «political committee» (Interior, Segpres, Treasury, Foreign Affairs, and Defense), salaries will range between $8,199,480 and $6,377,373.

Finally, for the rest of the ministries, the salary band has been set between $7,415,182 and $5,767,364 per month.

The announcement elicited immediate reactions. From Congress, Deputy Gael Yeomans remarked, «It seems that austerity does not extend to the President’s advisors, who will now earn nearly $10 million a month,» while academic and historian Sergio Grez questioned, «Wasn’t it said that exorbitant salaries in public administration would end?»

«Governments change, but the elite never loses its privileges,» Grez added.

🔴 While austerity and fiscal adjustment are discussed, salary caps for advisors are raised to nearly $10 million. It’s not just a number: 👉 It signals priorities

👉 It signals to technical and political elites Adjustment for some, flexibility for others. pic.twitter.com/ZynlOAlRYH — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) March 20, 2026

It seems that austerity does not reach the President’s advisors who will now earn nearly $10 million a month. https://t.co/FODYMx01Pc — Gael Yeomans (@GaelYeomans) March 20, 2026

Wasn’t it said that exorbitant salaries in public administration would end? Governments change, but the elite never loses its privileges.

Dipres in the spotlight: advisor salaries capped under José Antonio Kast at nearly $10 million https://t.co/FBHLj4vQLd via @biobio — Sergio Grez Toso (@SergioGrezToso) March 20, 2026

We will continue to inform.