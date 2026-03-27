Kast’s Austerity Measures in Question: Presidency Spends 160 Million on Fruits and Vegetables

Original article: ¿Austeridad de Kast?: Presidencia gasta 160 millones en frutas y verduras para la Moneda

Purchase order reveals a significant outlay on perishable goods, while the president demands a 3% budget cut across all ministries.

The government led by José Kast has finalized a substantial purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables amounting to 160,000,000 pesos, just 48 hours after he took office. This transaction was conducted via a public bidding process and was accepted by the Presidency of the Republic on Friday, March 13, as documented in the official public procurement records.

The purchase order N° 776-179-SE26 specifies that the supplies are intended for the government seat and were awarded to the company Martinez y Alvarez Limitada. The total purchase amount is documented at 134,453,782 pesos, which, when including the 19% VAT, escalates to 160 million pesos for a detail of «undefined unit» vegetables.

This expenditure occurs during a period of intense fiscal pressure, coinciding with Kast’s instructions to his cabinet to reduce spending by 3% to address what he termed an «economic emergency,» along with other cost-saving measures. Upon taking office, the president assured that his austerity plan would allow for a saving of 3 billion dollars this year, a goal that now seems at odds with the bills being issued from the very Palacio de La Moneda.

The monumental purchase of fresh vegetables comes shortly after a lavish celebration held on March 11 to mark the presidential inauguration. This event, which kicked off the administration, was the first high-spending incident that has now added to the food expenses.

Meanwhile, the presidential team continues to enforce a freeze on the salaries of advisors to implement a «20% austerity adjustment.» This internal saving gesture is overshadowed by a purchase order that, as noted in the document, was directly delivered to the government house.

The contrast between the narrative of «sacrifice» requested from the ministries and the flow of luxury supplies at La Moneda presents a contradiction that is difficult for the Executive to explain. Criticism focuses on the inconsistency between the «emergency government» declared by Kast and the reality of the contracts signed during his first hours in power.

Ultimately, the purchase order stands as an uncomfortable record at the start of a government that promised to eliminate every unnecessary expenditure from the state.