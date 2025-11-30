Kast’s Environmental Proposals Criticized: Command Lacks Clear Program at Ladera Sur Festival

Original article: “Kast sin propuestas ambientales”: Críticas a Comando del republicano por ausencia de programa en Festival Ladera Sur

Organizations Condemn Kast’s Lack of Concrete Environmental Program

During the Ladera Sur Festival 2025, a panel titled «The Environmental Future of Chile» was held, organized by Ladera Sur and the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (CCS). This event aimed to contrast the environmental visions and proposals from the presidential campaigns of José Antonio Kast and Jeanette Jara, just days before the election run-off.

Hosted at the Natura stage in Santa Rosa Park in Apoquindo, the event sought to reflect on the country’s ecological challenges and to connect the candidates’ positions with the public.

Ricardo Irarrázabal, former Undersecretary of the Environment and public policy expert, represented candidate José Antonio Kast at the event. According to Ladera Sur, his participation focused on clarifying his campaign’s proposal.

“Unacceptable Environmental Vagueness”

The citizen platform Defendamos Patagonia criticized Irarrázabal’s intervention harshly, stating, «only generalities and technocratic stances were heard, without delving into concrete measures.» Sources from the organization noted that no specific goals, deadlines, or actions were presented on critical issues such as decarbonization, the Dominga project, or salmon farming in Patagonia.

Defendamos Patagonia labeled Irarrázabal’s presentation as an “unacceptable environmental vagueness.” Juan Carlos Viveros, campaign coordinator, stated, “It is grave that a candidate with high voting intentions lacks concrete environmental proposals for biodiversity and pollution, especially when we are in a planetary emergency.” They added that the intervention sparked discontent among attendees, who lamented the lack of substantive content.

“This episode highlights the unacceptable environmental vagueness from Kast’s camp just days before the presidential election,” Defendamos Patagonia emphasized in their post.

Daniel Melo: “They Have Questioned Climate Change Evidence”

During the debate, Deputy Daniel Melo, representing Jeannette Jara’s Command in environmental matters, who has an extensive legislative background in this area, accused José Antonio Kast’s sector of undermining climate action. Melo claimed that his representatives «have questioned the evidence on climate change» and specifically, «have voted against budget items to implement the climate change law.»

The debate also touched on adherence to international agreements. While Ricardo Irarrázabal from Kast’s camp merely noted that the challenge is to «deepen its implementation,» Melo questioned the political will of his counterpart to adhere to them. Citing the frequent failure to comply with the ILO Convention 169 on Indigenous consultation, the deputy argued that there is a global right-wing pattern of questioning such pacts, casting doubt on Kast’s commitment to key instruments like the Paris Agreement or the Escazú Agreement.

What do candidates Kast and Jara propose for the environment in Chile? Their commands respond

Featured Participants:

Ricardo Irarrázabal from José Antonio Kast’s command, former Undersecretary of the Environment and expert in public policy and environmental regulation.

Daniel Melo, PS Deputy and representative of Jeanette Jara’s command, with a legislative history focused on social, territorial, and environmental protection issues.