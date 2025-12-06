Kast’s Migration Policy Shift: From Expulsion to ‘Inviting’ Migrants to Leave Sparks Controversy

Original article: “No los voy a expulsar, los vamos a invitar a salir”: Kast y sus tres volteretas sobre situación irregular de migrantes

The Use of Migration in Kast’s Election Campaign: Twists and Disinformation Tactics

The final stretch of the Chilean presidential campaign is heavily dominated by the sensitive issue of irregular migration. Opposition candidate José Antonio Kast, who has based much of his proposal on a hardline stance that some have deemed populist, is at the center of controversy due to a surprising shift in his rhetoric.

During the debate hosted by the Chilean Association of Broadcasters (Archi) on December 3, Kast softened his promise of mass expulsions, stating: «I am not going to kick them out; we will invite them to leave.» He also suggested that employers of undocumented individuals should cover their return travel expenses, an idea that has quickly faced skepticism regarding its feasibility.

The response from rival candidate Jeannette Jara (Unidad por Chile) was immediate. She criticized the Republican leader, highlighting that his speech «shows a certain improvisation on a matter that is too serious.» Jara further elaborated on her criticisms on December 5, seizing a press opportunity to emphasize: «It’s good that Kast, after all this time of telling people he would expel everyone, has finally admitted that he cannot actually do it.» The official candidate proposed compulsory registration to regulate the migration situation, suggesting targeted expulsions for those with criminal records.

Kast’s change in tone has not gone unnoticed on social media, where users like Manuel Lobos G. (@mlobosg) accused him of manipulation, listing on December 4 what he described as the multiple versions of the Republican migration plan: «Kast’s versions on MIGRANTS. They leave / I invite them to leave / They leave but return… Professional manipulator.»

Watch a video highlighting his statements on the issue

Kast’s versions on MIGRANTS.

They leave

I invite them to leave

They leave but return

They leave but return only if we can take them back

They leave by plane

They leave by plane, but they pay for it

I never said by plane

They leave by plane paid for by employers

PROFESSIONAL MANIPULATOR#YoVotoJARA pic.twitter.com/X4ahklsYSj — Manuel Lobos G🌱🇨🇱 (@mlobosg) December 4, 2025

This perception of inconsistency was previously fueled by the candidate’s own team:

As political debates heat up, a voice from the Catholic Church has called for restraint. The Archbishop of Concepción, Mons. Sergio Pérez de Arce, published a letter warning that reducing immigration policy to the binary of «leave now voluntarily or we will expel you» is a stance that is «inhumane, irrational, and un-Christian.» The prelate reminded that many migrants «have been in Chile for years, working and contributing to the country» and that leaving is not a safe option, urging candidates to offer «more humane and responsible proposals.»

Disinformation Campaign and Manipulation by Kast’s Operators

This electoral climate is further exacerbated by an intense disinformation campaign, according to reports from ElCiudadano.com. A November 29 report detailed how far-right affiliated accounts have circulated old photographs, manipulated videos, and false testimonies to artificially inflate the perception of a runaway migration crisis, including the presidential candidate, José Antonio Kast.

For instance, user @RobertoMerken reported that Kast «used a photo from 2021 —belonging to a different reality and another country— to illustrate the current situation at the border.» Even the administration of X has labeled some of these contents as false, confirming that they correspond to images from Mexico or from previous years.

Simultaneously, reports of increased tension at the northern border have emerged. Media such as CNN Chile and El Universo from Ecuador report that dozens of migrants have gathered in Chacalluta seeking to leave the country, while Peru has declared a state of emergency in Tacna in anticipation of «potential arrivals of dozens of migrants» fleeing a possible Kast victory. Scholar Ximena Póo, from the Chair in Racisms and Contemporary Migrations, warned to Radio and Diario Universidad de Chile that «fevered climates» are being created that reactivate racism and xenophobia, and that promises of mass expulsions are unfeasible and could contravene international treaties.

See also